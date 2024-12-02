Nigeria: Content Creator Egungun Breaks Silence After Leaked Viral Video

Popular Nigerian content creator Kuye Adegoke, widely known as Egungun of Lagos, has broken silence after a leaked video that has sparked widespread reactions online.

The viral clip, which has been making rounds on social media, shows Egungun on a video call with an unidentified woman while brushing his teeth.

During the call, the content creator, dressed in shorts, accidentally exposed his private parts.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a revelation by his wife, Pashotah, regarding a blackmail attempt involving her husband's private videos.

According to Pashotah, a Snapchat user had screen-recorded a video Egungun intended to send to her while he was traveling but inadvertently shared on his Snapchat story.

She had previously defended her husband and their marriage against these blackmail threats, asserting their unity despite the ordeal.

The recent developments have fueled online criticism, with many questioning Egungun's reputation as a family man and casting doubt on Pashotah's earlier defense of their relationship.

Unfazed by the backlash, Egungun shared a video on his Instagram page, seemingly brushing off the controversy.

The post features him dancing energetically with a woman in his living room to the hit song Gimme Love by Zlatan and Olamide.

He captioned it, "That's massive baby but still give me your love baby"

Vanguard News