Ghana: Let's All Play Our Part to Ensure Peaceful Elections - Akufo-Addo Appeals to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has implored Ghanaians to commit to peaceful, free and fair elections come Saturday, December 7, when the country goes to the polls to elect the next President and Members of Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo, who addressed the congregation of the Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral, assured that the Electoral Commission (EC), the security services and the government would do all within its mandate to ensure a smooth election.

The President last Sunday began a 3-day tour of the Greater Accra Region and his first port of call was the Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral, Accra where he worshiped with them.

"Across the world, when people speak about Africa and democracy, the country they refer to as the beacon of democratic governance on our continent, they talk about Ghana.

The President told the congregation, "On Saturday, we are going to get another opportunity, the ninth successive opportunity, and we have to demonstrate to the world that, indeed we understand what democratic government is about. Every few years, the people are allowed to decide who will rule and govern them in their name.

"So, that will happen again this Saturday and I am appealing to all of you. The Electoral Commission, Security Services and the government have all made arrangements to ensure that everything goes peacefully and properly."

President Akufo-Addo thanked Ghanaians for electing him two conservative times as President and for supporting him throughout his presidency.

"I want to say once again that I am grateful, my wife Rebecca, my brother, and all my family are overwhelmed by the love, the affection and the honour that you have done me by making me President of the country," he remarked.

On Monday, 2 December 2024, the President will commission phase two of the Accra Tema Motorway interchange, engage with Chiefs, Clerics, the Clergy, Ongoing Chiefs and other stakeholders at the ICGC Temple in community 5, pay a courtesy call on the GA Mantse, engage Chiefs, and Religious Leaders in Accra and Commission the Nationalism Park next to the Black Star Square.

The President will conclude his Greater Accra tour on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, with a meeting with professional bodies, unions and identifiable groups.

Rex Mainoo Yeboah