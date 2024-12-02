Nigeria: Fire Guts Shops in Ibadan Market

2 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, razing shops and destroying property worth millions of Naira at the Moniya Garage in Ibadan.

Mr Yemi Akinyinka, the General Manager, Oyo State Fire Services Agency, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

Akinyinka said that the agency received a distress call about the fire incident from one Mr Adelola around 12:27 a.m. on Monday and immediately deployed personnel to the scene.

He said that the personnel of the agency on getting to the scene discovered that the fire had affected rows of shops and container shops at the garage.

"The fire incident was reported to the agency at exactly 00:27 hrs by one Mr Adelola, that there were shops on fire at Moniya Garage, Oja Agbe, Ibadan.

"Immediately, the personnel of this agency, led by ACFS Oyedeji, were deployed to the scene of the incident.

"We swiftly swung into action, and we were able to curtail the fire and restrict it from spreading to all nearby shops and other properties," he said.

Akinyinka said that no life was lost to the fire incident, but properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The general manager said the remote cause of the fire incident was traced to the plugging in of electrical appliances unattended.

He advised the people of Oyo State to handle fire with care to avoid fire incidents. (NAN)

