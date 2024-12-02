Nigeria: PHC Gwale Thrives Through Community and Govt Involvement in Kano

blog

The Muhammad Gauyama Primary Health Centre (PHC) located in Filin Mushe, has become a lifeline for over 5,000 of residents in Gwale Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano. The PHC, which was established over 35 years ago, has become one of the busiest and most reliable health facilities in the area, driven by a strong partnership between government policies and community support.

Comrade Dahiru Shehu Kassim Gwale, the office-in-charge of the PHC, recounted the facility's development "this place didn't start like this, it was initially just one section but today it's an apex facility that runs three shifts daily: morning, evening, and night. Now the PHC offers services including antenatal care (ANC), immunisation, labor and delivery, dental care, and laboratory testing [with] male and female wards and a pharmacy."

Kassim noted the high demand for ANC services which are offered four times a week and serves between 30 to 50 women daily especially during peak seasons. "So far, we have already attended to 69 women, and it's only the 11th day [of the month]," he shared.

According to Kassim, community support plays a crucial role in sustaining this level of service. He noted that residents frequently contribute to the PHC by purchasing and donating essential medications. "Sometimes NGOs and even local politicians help us out. Just last month, a politician donated free drugs, which we were able to secure from Kabuga PHC. These contributions ensure that even those without money receive treatment, which is why the PHC is always full people know they will get the help they need here," he explained.

In addition to community contributions, the state government's support also alleviates the financial burden on patients. "Any woman who attends ANC here automatically qualifies for free delivery and we provide all essential delivery kits at no cost. The governor has directed that all apex facilities must offer free ANC and delivery services," he explained.

This provision ensures that women in Gwale LGA have access to safe, affordable childbirth services, ultimately helping to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the region. The PHC also operates a 24-hour labour ward and manages multiple births each day. The PHC's reputation for providing quality healthcare attracts patients not only from Filin Mushe but from neighbouring and distant communities, including Sani Mainage, Hausawa, Disa, Lokon Makabarta, and Aisami.

However, despite its achievements, the PHC continues to face challenges in meeting the growing demand for its services. Kassim stated that there is an urgent need for more qualified doctors to handle complex cases which will lessen pressure on general hospitals. "We need more qualified doctors to handle complex cases. This will help reduce the pressure on general hospitals." he said

Amina Musa from Sani Mainage community noted that, "I bring my loved ones here often, the PHC need more beds and better equipment in the dressing room."

Similarly, Rabi Yahaya Adam from Ja'en community stated that, "the care here is excellent, and that's why I don't mind the distance from Ja'en but they need more staff to handle operations and women's health issues."

The residents of Filin Mushe are hereby urging for:

More health workers in the PHC. A standard dressing room with necessary equipment. Provision of more beds for delivery.

Their call is in line with boosting the efficient, equitable, and high-quality health services, especially to women accessing ANC and child delivery at the facility as outlined in the second pillar of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal plan for 2023 to 2026.