Nigeria: Rolac Sensitizes Schools On Identifying, Reporting Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

As part of activities marking the 2024 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), schools across Edo State have been sensitized on identifying and reporting cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

This initiative, spearheaded by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme in collaboration with the State Ministry of Social Development and Gender Issues (MSDGI), aims to equip young people with the knowledge and tools to address the growing challenge of SGBV.

The sensitization programme, themed "UNITE! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls," aligns with the broader objectives of the European Union's Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2022-2027 and builds on the successes of RoLAC I.

It focuses on improving access to justice for vulnerable groups, including women, children, juveniles, persons with disabilities, and victims of SGBV.

The initiative is part of a broader series of activities to mark the 16 Days of Activism, including community sensitizations, social media campaigns, road walks, and a high-profile press briefing, These efforts aim to spotlight gaps in policy implementation, spark meaningful discussions, and encourage policymakers to prioritize SGBV prevention and response in their agendas.

Ms. Uche Nwokedi, State Programme Coordinator for RoLAC, emphasised the critical role of youth engagement: "Ending SGBV requires a multi-pronged approach. By starting in schools, we are empowering the next generation to become advocates for change and ensuring they know how to access justice when needed."

During the school sessions, students were educated on how to identify warning signs of abuse, understand their rights, and report cases through appropriate channels, also Practical examples and interactive discussions helped demystify the reporting process and addressed fears of stigma or retaliation often faced by survivors.

According to data shared during the programme, incidents of SGBV remain alarmingly high in Edo State, with many cases going unreported due to a lack of awareness and fear of victim-blaming.

RoLAC's efforts are designed to bridge these gaps while advocating for stronger enforcement of existing policies and laws.

The campaign runs until December 10, 2024, coinciding with International Human Rights Day. Stakeholders are optimistic that this year's activities will galvanize public support and strengthen advocacy efforts to combat SGBV, not only in Edo State but across Nigeria.

The group added that for more information about the programme or to support ongoing efforts public can visit the RoLAC website or follow the campaign on social media.