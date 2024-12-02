Mozambique: Police Blame Foreign Funders for Election Demonstrations Intended to Destabilize Mozambique

Mozambican and foreign civil society are financing and orchestrating the protests against election fraud "with the objective of creating widespread chaos and subverting the established constitutional order" and destabilising the nation, said the Deputy General Commander of the Mozambican Police, Fernando Tsucana, speaking at a Maputo press conference Friday 29 November.

He said that obstructing roads and putting up barricades were "subversive acts of terror". Tsucana also claimed that the “moral authors” of the demonstrations “are taking advantage of the right to demonstrate in order to subvert the legal institutional order”.

Tsucana warned foreign residents in Mozambique, urging them to refrain from participating in activities that could be deemed unlawful or interfere with the country’s internal affairs.

The civil war in Cabi Delgado has continued for seven years because the government continues to blame it on foreign forces, and refuses to recognise the local people are fighting against an elite stealing the resource wealth and leaving nothing for local people..