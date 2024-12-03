Mozambique: Mondlane Calls for Yet Another Shutdown

Maputo — Mozambique's fugitive presidential candidate, Venancio Mondlane, has called for yet another shutdown of Maputo and other cities.

In his latest live broadcast, transmitted on Monday on his Facebook page, Mondlane called for "total paralysis: cars, buses and other mean of transport must remain parked'.

Mondlane wants the total shutdown of transport to last from this Wednesday to next Wednesday (11 December), including the weekend. The shutdown will begin at 08.00 and end at 15.30. If bus and minibus owners heed his call, it will be difficult, if not impossible, for citizens to make their way to their workplaces or schools.

All car owners are expected to place anti-government posters on their vehicles.

Mondlane also called on his supporters to gather in the urban neighbourhoods or on the main avenues giving access to the neighbourhoods.

From 21.00 to 22.00, Mondlane wants his followers to make a noise with whistles or other improvised musical instruments. They will no longer be asked to show their support by banging on pots and pans, since housewives had complained that this was damaging their domestic utensils.

Even more alarming, Mondlane has called for the closure of all offices of the ruling Frelimo Party, and a blockade of all border posts and tollgates.

Mondlane advised (but did not order) the cancellation of all classes and the cancellation of all flights - so far the airports have not been affected by Mondlane's rioting. But as from Wednesday, he intends to close them down as well.

If Mondlane has his way, there will be no festive season either. This year, there are to be no Christmas or New Year parties. He recommended that "promoters should cancel all events until further notice'.

Mondlane is issuing these dictatorial instructions from a hideout believed to be somewhere in Europe (he is said to have been given a visa for Sweden). So Mondlane will enjoy the Christmas festivities that he is denying to his supporters.

He is imposing this misery in the name of "rescuing the truth about the elections' - he insists that he won the 9 October presidential election, and that the party which backs him, Podemos, won the parliamentary election. But he has not yet produced the polling station minutes and results sheets ("editais') which would prove this.

Last week, Mondlane successfully closed down much of Maputo and the neighbouring city of Matola for three days (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday). Businesses cannot tolerate much more of this disruption. Forcing businesses to close during the busiest time of year could drive many of them into bankruptcy.

The government faces a dilemma. Last week, it took the easy way out, and just abandoned the Maputo streets to Mondlane's mobs.

This time it could do the same, ordering the police to stand down while Mondlane's supporters take the city over. Alternatively, it could act like a government and keep the streets open, even though that could well result in some bloodshed.