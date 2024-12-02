Mozambique: Voting Was 50 Days Ago With No Results Yet, But This is Short Compared to 91 Days in 2019

Mozambique must be the only country in the world where it takes so long to know the results of an election. 50 days have passed since the elections were held, and the results have still not been validated. But it was 91 days five years ago.

The CNE took 15 days to announce the results of the national centralisation. The Constitutional Council has been with the election documents for 35 days, which means the process has so far taken 50 days, but no date has yet been fixed for validating the results.

In 2019 it took until 71 days for the CC to validate the elections; voting was on 14 October and the CC validation was 23 December. But the CC then changed the results twice, on 5 and 12 January, a total of 91 days.

Two southern African countries, Botswana and Mauritius, held elections a few days after Mozambique, and announced in two days that the opposition had won. In Senegal the opposition won 24 March elections, which were validated by the Constitutional Court on 29 March. The three new governments have already taken office. In Somaliland the opposition won the 13 November election and results were announced on 19 November.