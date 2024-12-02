Mozambique: Mock "Graves" of Frelimo Figures in the Streets

In several Maputo streets, on Thursday mock graves were built, on which demonstrators put the names and photographs of key figures in the Frelimo Party - Filipe Nyusi, Bernardino Rafael, Daniel Chapo, Carlos Matsinhe, Verónica Macamo, Joaquim Chissano and Armando Guebuza. https://drive.google.com/file/d/16dzRWcBQtMGn4h8y0wR1MM6NbuxIH714/view

Anyone with a vehicle or a motorbike can only drive past the “graves” if they water them or place wreaths (https://drive.google.com/file/d/16j_omyZs3GwozWCdRNSYZ0ZbA2LCCspf/view).

Filipe Nyusi is the current President of Frelimo and of the Republic, while Daniel Chapo is the party’s general secretary and presidential candidate. Bernardino Rafael is the General Commander of the police, while Verónica Macamo is the Frelimo national election agent, and the country’s foreign minister. Anglican bishop Carlos Matsinhe is the chairperson of the National Elections Commission (CNE). In what is now jokingly called the “Square of the 70%” (percentage of votes given to Frelimo by the CNE) there are also mock graves of the two honorary presidents of Frelimo, Joaquim Chissano and Armand