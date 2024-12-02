Mozambique: Frelimo Wants Early Declaration of Victory

1 December 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Frelimo is pushing the Constitutional Council to announce the election results as soon as possible, so that Daniel Chapo could be inaugurated as president quickly. Some members of the Political Commission and Central Committee believe that Frelimo must remain firm and not yield to pressure from the demonstrators. The radical wing of the  Party believes that, after the validation of the results, demonstrations might continue for a few days, but not for very long, as happened with last year’s municipal elections.

Within Frelimo the idea has taken hold that the demonstrations can be resisted without making any changes. Also, some feel the demonstrations headed by Venâncio Mondlane seek to pressure the Constitutional Council and could affect the election results, so Chapo needs to be in office as soon as possible.

After its candidate has taken office, Frelimo plans to begin a revision of the election legislation and of the Constitution itself, to reduce the time for the new parliament to take office, and to fix exact periods for announcing results  to avoid prolonged post-election conflicts.

The view of Frelimo supporters is that the demonstrations are having a major impact because the opposition, the victim of election fraud, has more time to organize to contest the results. The long wait also puts pressure on the institutions to change the results.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.