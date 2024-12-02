Mozambique: Frelimo Wants Early Declaration of Victory

Frelimo is pushing the Constitutional Council to announce the election results as soon as possible, so that Daniel Chapo could be inaugurated as president quickly. Some members of the Political Commission and Central Committee believe that Frelimo must remain firm and not yield to pressure from the demonstrators. The radical wing of the Party believes that, after the validation of the results, demonstrations might continue for a few days, but not for very long, as happened with last year’s municipal elections.

Within Frelimo the idea has taken hold that the demonstrations can be resisted without making any changes. Also, some feel the demonstrations headed by Venâncio Mondlane seek to pressure the Constitutional Council and could affect the election results, so Chapo needs to be in office as soon as possible.

After its candidate has taken office, Frelimo plans to begin a revision of the election legislation and of the Constitution itself, to reduce the time for the new parliament to take office, and to fix exact periods for announcing results to avoid prolonged post-election conflicts.

The view of Frelimo supporters is that the demonstrations are having a major impact because the opposition, the victim of election fraud, has more time to organize to contest the results. The long wait also puts pressure on the institutions to change the results.