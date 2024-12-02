Mozambique: Body count - 8 killed in 3 days brings total to 90

1 December 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

Eight people were shot and killed by police Wednesday to Friday (27-29 November), according to Plataforma Eleitoral Decide - 4 in Nampula, 3 in Maputo and 1 in Inhambane. Plataforma Decide and ACLED are the two groups keeping count. For the first period, 21 October and 12 November, Decide reported 40 protesters' deaths while ACLED reported 55 - 15 more. From 13 November, ACLED has paused reporting, while Decide reported 35 deaths. So Decide reports 75 deaths to date, but if we use the higher ACLED number for the earlier period, the number shot dead has risen to 90.

