Mozambique: Nyusi Asks For an End to the Violence

President Filipe Nyusi made an appeal on Friday in Gaza and said that citizens need “cool heads” to solve the post-election tensions. He urged young people to focus on the development of the country. He asked for an end to the destruction of infrastructures, and of the deaths of civilians and police agents.

“Let’s stop the destruction!”, he declared. “What we should have allowed to develop but did not develop will weigh on our conscience, because there are countries which no longer know and have no way out because they plunged into confusion and are only deaths, destruction and looting”. But he offered no concessions.

