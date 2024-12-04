Mozambique: At Least 76 People Shot Dead During Demonstrations

Maputo — The "Decide' Electoral Platform, a prominent Mozambican NGO, claims that at least 76 people were shot dead and another 240 were injured by the security forces during the mass demonstrations that have been taking place throughout the country since 21 October.

The demonstrations, which are in their fourth phase, are called by the presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, backed by Podemos (Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique), in order to protest against the allegedly fraudulent results of the elections held on 9 October.

According to the organization's report, "there were also over 1,700 people injured from various causes throughout the country in these demonstrations and an estimated more than 3,000 arrests.'

Mondlane, speaking in a live broadcast, transmitted on Monday on his Facebook page, announced the "fourth moment of phase four' of the demonstrations, which he called "4X4.'

For this phase, he called for a total stoppage of cars and other means of transport from 08.00 to 15.30. After the stoppage, the demonstrators will sing the national anthem as well as the anthem of the African continent.

The total shutdown of transport will start from this Wednesday to next Wednesday (11 December), including the weekend.

According to Mondlane, this measure will include the closure of ports, airports and borders "and the headquarters of the ruling Frelimo party must also be closed. The headquarters of the Election Commission (CNE) must also be closed, from the local level to the highest national headquarters.'