Mozambique: Police Stations Sacked in Maputo and Inhassoro

Mass reactions to police shootings took place yesterday (Thursday 28 Nov). The police command in the village of Mangungumeta, Inhassoro district, Inhambane, was burnt down and firearms were seized by members of the public. Demonstrators killed a policeman in Mangungumeta.

In Zimpeto neighbourhood, Maputo city, the police shot dead one demonstrator. A large group of local people attacked and vandalised the police station, and took at least one gun. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LNBoB-k8us and https://drive.google.com/file/d/1661XDZZ1DFis1bPKCXwleS4FZ6qgvFCs/view

In Maputo province, demonstrators destroyed the Frelimo office in Matola-Rio (https://drive.google.com/file/d/15z-vdFh-nzbNBvmDv_Fd9hy3EjBqGQCn/view).