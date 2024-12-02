Mozambique: Many Injured in Demonstrations in Nampula

Many people were injured Wednesday and Thursday (27-28 November) in Nampula city, some shot by the security forces during protests against the allegedly fraudulent results of the elections held on 9 October. On Wednesday Mozambican police shot three people dead .

According to Hermenegildo Mulenga, a general surgeon and spokesperson for Nampula Central Hospital (HCN), cited by AIM, some of the victims are in a critical condition and are receiving medical treatment. Others have already been discharged.

In Natiquiri neighbourhood, also in Nampula city, the demonstrators are accused of burning down the local offices of the Frelimo Party.