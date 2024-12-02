Mozambique: Sasol Fearful With Demonstration at Mangungumeta

The attack on the Inhassoro police post put the South African petrochemical giant Sasol on maximum alert. In the district, 28 communities are identified as impacted by Sasol.

Sasol is blamed for the levels of poverty in Inhassoro and Vilankulo, where it has been exploiting natural gas since 2004. After 20 years, the local population feel no benefits from the gas; poverty and unemployment are very high. The greatest beneficiaries from the exploitation of the gas are the shareholders and the companies that provide services to Sasol.