Nigeria: President Tinubu to Launch Unemployment Benefits Programme

In a move poised to address Nigeria's persistent unemployment crisis, the federal government is to launch a ground breaking National Youth Unemployment Benefits Scheme soon.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, during his opening remarks at the Media Activation/Townhall Meeting on the federal government's loan scheme in Lagos over the weekend.

Speaking to a gathering of MSME stakeholders, the minister said: "To further underline these measures above, and incorporate the unregulated informal sector into the mainstream framework of our economy, our administration is in the final stages of designing a National Youth Unemployment Benefits Program.

"A comprehensive social welfare initiative designed to support the unemployed, the underemployed, and those struggling with self-employment."

The initiative, according to the minister, is a vital step in addressing Nigeria's unemployment challenge. This challenge it seems, has been compounded by the suspension of earlier social investment programs (now handed over to the new leadership at the Humanitarian Ministry).

The announcement comes at a critical juncture, as the country grapples with rising unemployment rates and a struggling informal sector.

Experts have described the program as one of the most urgent and necessary social investments in recent years, with potential to restore stability and hope among the nation's youth.

He added that since the beginning of the year, social intervention programs have been under review, with signals suggesting that N-Power, a flagship youth empowerment program, may be phased out.

This development has heightened the need for a more robust and inclusive framework to cater to Nigeria's unemployed and underemployed youth.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the minister explained that the National Youth Unemployment Benefits Scheme aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's vision of ensuring economic inclusivity for all Nigerians, particularly the most vulnerable.

The groundwork for the scheme was laid earlier this year when the finance minister, addressing journalists after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in February, disclosed plans for a Social Security Unemployment Program.

He stated that the president had given clear directives for a scheme that would provide direct financial support to unemployed graduates, underemployed workers, and others in dire need of assistance.

"Mr. President has committed to doing all that can be done to assist in giving purchasing power to the poorest," Mr. Edun said in February, adding - "He directed that a Social Security Unemployment Program be devised, particularly to cater for the youth, for unemployed graduates, as well as society as a whole."

Findings show that a preliminary draft of the program was submitted to the Special Presidential Panel on Social Investments in August.

The panel approved the draft, paving the way for its subsequent clearance by the Ministry of Finance.

Sources within the ministry suggest that final approval for the program's launch is imminent.

Although detailed specifics of the Program Framework and Implementation are yet to be officially unveiled, early indications suggest that it will be domiciled within the Ministry of Finance, potentially under its Home Finance or Special Projects Department.

This arrangement will allow for streamlined oversight and integration with other financial initiatives aimed at economic recovery and growth.

The benefits scheme is expected to provide monthly stipends to unemployed Nigerian youths, offering financial relief while fostering skill development and self-reliance.

The program will also seek to bridge the gap between the formal and informal sectors, incorporating those who have previously been excluded from traditional employment schemes.

With youth unemployment rates hovering around alarming levels, the scheme could be a lifeline for millions of young Nigerians.

By injecting direct financial aid into the economy, the initiative aims to empower beneficiaries, boost consumer spending, and stimulate small-scale businesses.

Policy analysts have lauded the initiative as a bold and necessary move. "A youth-focused unemployment benefits program is long overdue. The multiplier effects on economic growth and social stability could be significant," they opined.

However, critics have raised concerns about sustainability and effective implementation.

Transparency and accountability will be crucial to ensure that funds reach the intended beneficiaries without bureaucratic bottlenecks or corruption.

The proposed launch of the National Youth Unemployment Benefits Scheme underscores the federal government's commitment to social investment as a cornerstone of economic recovery.

The minister of finance has emphasized that the scheme is not just a temporary palliative but part of a broader strategy to integrate Nigeria's informal sector into the formal economy.

"This program will serve as a bridge, enabling many of our unemployed and underemployed youths to transition into more stable and productive livelihoods, Ahmed Ghazali, Director, YOUWIN, who represented the minister, reiterated after the townhall meeting.

As the nation awaits the program's official unveiling, stakeholders are optimistic that it could mark the beginning of a new era in Nigeria's social welfare landscape. For many unemployed youths, the scheme offers a glimmer of hope in uncertain times.

The National Youth Unemployment Benefits Scheme represents a bold step in tackling one of Nigeria's most pressing challenges.

While questions remain about its scope and execution, the initiative is a testament to the federal government's resolve to uplift the nation's youth and build a more inclusive economy.

With final paper work expected to be concluded by the end of the year, all eyes are now on President Tinubu's administration to deliver on this ambitious promise and make a tangible difference in the lives of millions.