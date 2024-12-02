Nigeria: Spires 5-a-Side Soccer - Asd Academy, 2 Odds FC, Others Seal S'final Berth

The quarterfinal fixtures of the Spires 5-a-Side Naija Street Soccer Tournament took centre stage at the Stables, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos. at the weekend with ASD Academy, champions of the Ikeja Division and winners of Group A, triumph over VVD FC with a commanding 3-1 victory. Ibrahim bagged a brace, while Adodo added another goal to secure ASD Academy's spot in the semifinals.

In the second match, 2 Odds FC annihilated Toprocks FC by 6-1 to seal their place in the last-four of the tournament with an impressive performance.

initiator of the event, Dr. Bankole Allibay, expressed his satisfaction in the quality of talent on display in the last-16 stages of the competition as he urges football fans to be at the Stables to support the teams.

"Most of the teams truly came prepared as the quality of football talents seen in the past few days has been very encouraging. Our aim is to create a platform where these players can play themselves to national and global reckoning and i happy it's being achieved".

Ambassador of the Spires 5-ASide Naija Street Soccer Tourney, on air personality, Ezugwu Chukwudi known as Husband Material, lauded the standard of organization and players reward for the tournament as calls for more support for the organisers so the initiative can be sustained.

"This is truly a revolution as far as the world of 5-Aside football is concerned in Nigeria. The organization is world-class and the price money is also the highest i have heard of any competition of this nature. I believe the organizers should be encouraged to sustain this great idea."

The remaining quarterfinals between All Saints FC versus Super Angels FC and the clash between White Tigers FC against The Potters FC were played yesterday.

The semifinals matches will hold on Wednesday December 4th, while the grand finale is slated for Saturday December 7th at the Stables.

This season winner will receive the sum of N5 million in prize money. The runners up will get N3 million, while the third placed team will pocket N1 million. There will also be individual prizes for the MVP, the best team, coach of the tournament, as well as the most outstanding goalkeeper.