Nigeria: Cricket - Nigeria Beat Botswana to Lift WCQ Trophy

The Nigerian Men's National Cricket Team emerged the winner of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C concluded at the cricket oval of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Nigeria beat Botswana by 77 runs to seal their unbeaten run in the five-match World Cup Qualifier.

Nigeria won the toss and elected to bat first, and set 13.00 in the first over to signal a high-scoring inning.

Tharindu Perera, stepped up and got the wicket of opener Selim Salau 1(4) with the last ball of the second over douse the two quick overs.

Isaac Danladi came on and paired Sulaimon Runsewe to a partnership of 140. Danladi's brilliant knock of 80 off 45 along with Runsewe's 74 off 53 kept Nigeria in contention and sent pressure to the Baggy Blues of Botswana.

The Yellow-Green did not sweat much as the 181/5 score simply put the game beyond the visitors, they were all out for 104 in 18.2 overs. Nigeria won by 77 runs.

In earlier matches St. Helena beat Cote D'Ivoire by 10 wickets to seal the 5th spot on the log while Sierra Leone ran through Eswatini in 12.3 overs winning with 109 runs.

Nigeria and Botswana are now to meet successful teams from the earlier qualifiers (Tanzania, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Kenya) and Africa's representatives at the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup who are drawn bye (Namibia and Uganda) and will jostle for Africa two spots at the Men's T20 World Cup in 2025.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, at the event, said the victory is a perfect ending to a brilliant showing of all the teams at Nigeria Cricket Federation.