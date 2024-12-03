Africa: Make President Biden's Only Trip to Africa Count

press release

First-Ever US Presidential Visit to Angola Should Highlight Human Rights Concerns

United States President Joe Biden is embarking on a two-day visit to Angola, his only Africa trip as president. His visit is highly anticipated in Angola, and for President João Lourenço, it could be his biggest diplomatic achievement since taking office in 2017.

Biden had pledged in 2022 to come to the continent to strengthen ties and counter China's influence. The US government has also expressed interest in greater access to central Africa's valuable minerals. The US has sought to justify its investment in the Lobito Corridor--a railway project from Angola's Lobito port to Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo--on national security and "green energy" grounds.

Less clear is whether Biden intends to use his visit to address Angola's poor human rights record and the country's economic and social inequalities. In particular, he has an opportunity to publicly raise concerns about police brutality and attacks on freedoms of expression, media, and association.

This past year, Lourenço signed into law two bills that severely restrict fundamental human rights. The law on the Crimes of Vandalism of Public Goods and Services provides prison terms of up to 25 years for people who participate in protests that result in vandalism and service disruptions. The National Security Bill permits excessive government control over media, civil society organizations, and other private institutions.

Angola's police have been implicated in killings, sexual violence, torture, excessive use of force, and arbitrary detention of peaceful activists and protesters. Former Interior Minister Eugénio Laborinho has acknowledged that police officers "regrettably make mistakes, some of which culminate in the loss of human life." But he did not say if there were plans to criminally charge those involved in abuse.

If this first-ever visit of a US president to Angola is limited to strengthening business links, it will send the wrong message. Instead, Biden should stand with the Angolan people and seek a public commitment by Angola's president to investigate rights violations by the security forces and appropriately hold those responsible to account.

Zenaida Machado, Senior Researcher, Africa Division