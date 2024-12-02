Angola: Biden Visits Angola to Keep Railway Project and American Interests On Track

President Joe Biden poses for a photo with José Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cabo Verde, during a bilateral meeting, Monday, December 2, 2024, in Espargos, Cabo Verde.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Angola on Monday, delivering on a promise to make an official trip to Africa before leaving office. The journey, likely his last one overseas as president, centres on an ambitious railway project aimed at challenging China's grip on central Africa's mineral exports.

The centrepiece of the visit is the Lobito Atlantic Railway, a 1,300-kilometre rail line linking the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to Angola's Atlantic coast.

The corridor promises a faster, more efficient route for exporting critical minerals like copper and cobalt - which are essential for batteries and electronics - to Western markets.

Beijing currently dominates the DRC's mining sector.

"China has only gained prominence because Western countries have probably not been paying much attention to Africa," said Angola's transport minister, Ricardo Viegas d'Abreu.

The Lobito corridor, described by Washington as a "once-in-a-generation" project, is jointly funded by the US, European Union and private partners.

The first phase, rehabilitating the track between Angola's coast and the Congolese border, is already complete. A second phase will extend the line by 800 kilometres to connect Zambia, with feasibility studies now finished.

Officials say Biden's visit could bring new announcements about the project's next steps. It has already been extended beyond rail infrastructure to include road networks, mobile phone coverage and renewable energy development.

Diplomatic shifts

Relations between Angola and the US have significantly improved under Angolan President João Lourenço, who was hosted in Washington a year ago.

Angola is now viewed as a key partner in US efforts to stabilise eastern DRC, where conflict has long disrupted regional security.

The US views the Lobito Corridor as a strategic alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The project comes as China signed an agreement with Tanzania and Zambia in September to revive a rival railway line to Africa's eastern coast.