Liberia: Yekeh Threatens to March On Executive Mansion

Representative Yekeh Kolubah of County District #10 has issued a stern warning, declaring that if the Supreme Court rules in favor of removing embattled Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, and President Joseph Boakai continues to support the Majority bloc, he and his colleagues will take direct action.

Kolubah stated that they would march to the Executive Mansion and demand President Boakai's resignation. In a forceful statement to the press on November 26, 2024, on the grounds of the Capitol Building, Kolubah, a key member of the minority bloc, criticized attempts to unseat Koffa, claiming such actions are unconstitutional.

The Montserrado lawmaker warned of serious consequences, stating, "If we don't respect the rule of law in this country, we will carry this country back to war." Kolubah defiantly added that neither the National Security Agency (NSA) nor President Boakai could arrest him for his stance.

Yekeh's comments come amid increasing tensions within the 55th National Legislature over Koffa's leadership. Despite the efforts of the majority bloc to force Koffa's resignation, Kolubah has remained unwavering in his support, insisting that only legal procedures can remove the Speaker. "Fonati Koffa remains the Speaker, and he will continue to serve in that capacity," Kolubah stated during a press conference on November 23, 2024. He emphasized that anyone expecting Koffa to step down without a legal basis was "wasting their time."

The dispute reached a boiling point on November 21, 2024, when the majority bloc elected Richard Nagbe Koon as the new Speaker. The election, conducted through a white-ballot vote under tight security, was seen as a challenge to Koffa's leadership. Kolubah condemned the majority bloc's actions, accusing them of undermining the rule of law and trying to force Koffa's resignation.

Furthermore, Kolubah alleged that President Boakai's administration is interfering in legislative matters and pushing for Koffa's removal, with Rep. Moima Briggs-Mensah reportedly acting as an intermediary to pressure Koffa into resigning. He suggested the real motive behind these efforts is to install Koon as Speaker and pave the way for an investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Kolubah also rejected criticisms from Rep. Briggs-Mensah, a former ally of Koffa, and accused her and other members of the majority bloc of accepting bribes to abandon the Speaker. He reiterated his commitment to Koffa, stating, "If Fonati Koffa even considers resigning, I will inform the Liberian people that I can no longer be part of this legislature."

The Supreme Court's upcoming decision regarding Koffa's removal is set to be a key moment, with tensions running high among members of Koffa's bloc, Kolubah's threat to march on the Executive Mansion has added a new layer of uncertainty, leaving both the legislature and the presidency under intense scrutiny.