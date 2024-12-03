Mali: Egypt, Mali Sign Memorandum of Understanding in Military Cooperation

Lieutenant General Abdel Majeed Saqr, Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production, met with Lieutenant General Sadio Camara, Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs of the Republic of Mali, and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting Egypt.

An official reception ceremony was held in their honor at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Defense, where military bands performed the national anthems of both countries.

The meeting focused on various regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly their implications for security and stability across the African continent.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production emphasized his pride in the strong ties between the Egyptian and Malian armed forces. He expressed a desire to further enhance these relations in ways that serve the shared interests of both nations.

In turn, the Malian Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs expressed his gratitude for Egypt's efforts in supporting the establishment of security and stability across the continent. He looked forward to a future of increased cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

At the conclusion of the visit, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to further strengthen military cooperation.

The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, along with several senior military leaders from both countries.

Egypt Today