Nigeria: Lagos Govt and Origin Tech Group Redefine Food Security With Africa's Largest Food Hub

With its state-of-the-art facilities and strategic vision, the hub is set to solidify Lagos' position as an economic powerhouse while addressing the critical challenges of food security in the region.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to increasing food security and infrastructure development from its current 18% to over 50% during a working visit to the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Park known as LHP in Ketu, Ereyun in Epe. This transformative project, championed by Origin Tech Group, is set to become the largest food logistics hub in Africa and the second largest globally, after the iconic Rungis International Market in France.

The groundbreaking 220-hectare facility, initiated less than two years ago, promises to revolutionise Lagos' food ecosystem by improving accessibility, stabilising market prices, and reducing post-harvest losses. Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed that the first phase of the project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025, emphasising his administration's commitment to the project in view of its critical role in safeguarding the state's food supply and security.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed the dates for the completion of the project during a working visit with members of the State Executive Council, the leadership and members of the Lagos state Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems led by its Commissioner, Abisola Olusanya, government officials, and journalists to the food logistics hub at Ketu-Ereyun, in the Epe Division of Lagos State.

During his visit, the governor highlighted the importance of the project, stating, "This hub represents a pivotal step toward achieving food sufficiency and affordability for Lagosians. By reducing wastage and optimising supply chains, we aim to stabilise food prices and mitigate the impact of economic disruptions."

The governor also announced plans to replicate middle-level market hubs across Ajah, Agege, Oregun, and Ikorodu, similar to the pioneering initiative in Idi-Oro, Mushin that was launched last year by the governor. These hubs will serve as distribution points connected to the Lagos Central Food Security and Logistics Park (LHP) in Epe food logistics park, ensuring seamless and efficient food supply throughout Lagos as well as bordering communities.

Samuel Joseph Samuel, Executive Chairman of Origin Tech Group, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu's foresight, noting, "This project is a testament to visionary leadership of His Excellency, our amiable governor and his EXCO especially under the direct supervision of the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems in Lagos State. Despite economic challenges, we are committed to delivering this world-class facility on schedule".

Samuel Joseph Samuel, Executive Chairman, Origin Tech Group (standing), during the presentation of the progress update on the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Park to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Exco members during the visit

Mr Samuel assured that the project will be delivered before the second-year anniversary of the governor's second term. Upon completion, Lagosians can anticipate a 50% reduction in food prices due to integrated facilities like cold and dry storage, Africa's largest abattoir, and a jetty for streamlined goods transportation.

The facility will feature: A 14,000-capacity abattoir on 1,000 hectares of land, size of 11 football fields of dry storage for agricultural produce, A 250mm dual carriageway concrete road network for efficient logistics and a jetty to facilitate waterway transportation across Lagos.

This audacious project is poised to strengthen Lagos' agricultural value chain, create thousands of jobs, and position the state as a leader in sustainable food systems in Sub-Saharan Africa. Governor Sanwo-Olu remarked, "We are writing our destiny with this initiative. This hub will transform Lagos' food systems, stabilize prices, and provide Lagosians with the food sufficiency and adequacy they deserve."

Group Photograph of the cross section of Origin Tech Group and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Exco members

As the largest food logistics hub in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Park will serve as a benchmark for innovation in food security and infrastructure. The partnership between Lagos State and Origin Tech Group exemplifies a commitment to sustainable development and economic growth.

For more information on the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub, kindly visit www.origingroupng.com