Uganda: Kamwenge Adopts Rights-Based Approach to Malaria

Kamwenge District Health Department has launched a two-day capacity-building training aimed at equipping stakeholders with skills to integrate human rights and gender considerations into the control and management of malaria.

The training, held at Kamwenge Town Council headquarters, responds to alarming statistics that rank Uganda as the third-highest country in malaria cases globally and seventh in malaria-related deaths.

Dr. William Mucunguzi, the District Health Officer (DHO) for Kamwenge, emphasized the urgent need for innovative strategies to tackle the malaria burden.

"Malaria remains a leading cause of illness and death in Uganda. These statistics highlight the urgency of adopting innovative strategies to combat this disease," he said.

Dr. Mucunguzi also announced a significant step forward in the country's malaria control efforts.

"The government will begin receiving malaria vaccines in April next year, targeting children under five years. This will be a game-changer in reducing malaria fatalities among our most vulnerable population," he added.

Harriet Katusiime, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO) of Kamwenge, highlighted the critical role of public awareness in the fight against malaria.

She urged participants to focus on community sensitization.

"Proper usage of treated mosquito nets is key to malaria prevention. I urge all participants to continue educating the public on this simple but life-saving practice," she remarked during her opening address.

Mbonigaba Fred, the Secretary for Social Services and district councilor representing Kahunge Sub County, called for increased attention to vulnerable groups who face the highest risk of malaria.

"We must prioritize the needs of those most at risk, including pregnant women and children, as they bear the brunt of malaria infections," he stated.

The training is expected to empower local stakeholders to address socio-economic and gender disparities that exacerbate malaria cases.

By adopting a rights-based approach, the district aims to strengthen its efforts in malaria prevention and contribute to reducing the disease's devastating impact on communities.