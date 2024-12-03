Nigeria to Conduct First-Ever Digital Census for Persons With Disabilities - Official

The data will be crucial in informing policy decisions, resource allocation, and programme development to support the inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) has announced plans to conduct a digital census for persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Ayuba Gufwan, said this during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday to commemorate the 2024 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPDs).

Mr Gufwan said the initiative, which is in collaboration with the National Population Commission (NPC), aims to provide accurate and comprehensive data on the population of persons with disabilities in the country.

"This digital census will utilise over 760 cabinets to capture data on persons with disabilities, including information on gender, age, disability type, and other relevant demographics," he said.

He noted that the data will be crucial in informing policy decisions, resource allocation, and programme development to support the inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

Significance of digital census

Mr Gufwan explained that the census is expected to provide a more accurate estimate of the number of persons with disabilities, which is currently estimated to be around 35 million.

He called on all stakeholders, including state governments, Civil Society Organisations, and development partners, to support this initiative and ensure its success.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Disability Matters, Mohammed Isa, said the government through the commission is leading the charge in creating awareness and empowering persons with disabilities.

Mr Isa noted that Monday's event is a "working awareness rally" aimed at amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities.

He said the Nigerian government has made significant strides in promoting the rights of persons with disabilities.

He also reiterated that the government has provided a legal framework, established a National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, and appointed him as SSA on disability matters.

He added that President Bola Tinubu's commitment to the African Charter of Demand has helped align Nigeria with global efforts to promote disability rights.

"As we celebrate this day, let us remember that creating awareness and empowering persons with disabilities is a multi-faceted approach. Persons with disabilities continue to face many barriers that hinder their full participation in society," he said.

"Therefore, let us recommit ourselves to creating a more inclusive society, where persons with disabilities can participate fully and equally."

Halima Adenike, founder of Adenike Foundation, encouraged PWDs to "keep the flag flying" and speak out against oppression.

Ms Adenike said her foundation has provided 100 scholarships for out-of-school children and 50 for university students.

IDPDs

The IDPD is a United Nations-observed day aimed at promoting awareness, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with disabilities worldwide.

Observed annually on 3 December, IDPD seeks to mobilise support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities.

This year's theme is "Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future."

This theme highlights the importance of empowering persons with disabilities to take leadership roles in promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

It also emphasises the need to amplify the voices and perspectives of persons with disabilities, ensuring they are included in decision-making processes and have equal opportunities to participate in all aspects of society.