Uganda: Military Confiscated Counsel Karua's Handbag - Byanyima

Winnie Byanyima has raised grave concerns about alleged violations of constitutional rights in the military court martial trial of political figures Dr Kizza Besigye and Obed Lutale.

Executive Director of UNAIDS and wife of Dr Besigye Byanyima revealed that Ms Martha Karua, the lead defense lawyer, was subjected to indignity when her handbag was confiscated by the army at the gate, only to be returned after prolonged negotiations with senior commanders.

"Sr Counsel Martha Karua had her handbag confiscated by the army at the main gate," she posted on X.

"It took a long negotiation and phone consultations with sr commanders for the handbag to be returned."

Ms Byanyima, a former Uganda legislator and a strong human rights advocate, has been sharing the ordeals of her husband with the dedication of a spouse, perhaps even more than she did in all his past trials by the same regime.

She pointed out efforts by the prosecution and military authorities to limit the defense team to five lawyers, even though over 50 legal professionals were appointed by Besigye and Lutale to represent them.

"The constitution allows an accused person to choose their defense team," she emphasized, drawing attention to the fundamental rights of the accused under Ugandan law.

The trial was further marred by reports that over 20 lawyers, including Senior Counsel Martha Karua and Erias Lukwago, were barred from the courtroom.

"We can't start without the lawyers for the accused! Surely, is this a court?" Byanyima questioned, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the proceedings.

She also noted that the implications of this case extend beyond the individuals on trial. "It's not Kizza Besigye and Obed Kamulegeya being tried. In the dock are our human rights and the rule of law," she remarked, underscoring the broader stakes for Uganda's justice system and governance.

Reports of chaos outside the courtroom added to the troubling narrative, with sounds of distress as another Ugandan reportedly faced injustice in the same military court. Inside the court, procedural issues continued to undermine the process.

Karua's ability to represent Besigye has also been hampered by the lack of a temporary practicing certificate, which she applied for on November 25.

According to Byanyima, the Law Council's delayed response, attributed to a retreat at Entebbe beach, appeared to be a deliberate obstacle to the defense's preparedness.

These revelations have triggered widespread outrage and renewed calls for urgent reforms in Uganda's military court processes.

The trial, viewed by many as a reflection of systemic issues, has become a flashpoint for concerns about human rights and judicial independence in the country.

As the proceedings continue, the case has drawn the watchful eyes of both Ugandan citizens and the international community.

Its outcome could have profound implications for the rule of law and democratic institutions in Uganda, leaving many to question whether justice can truly prevail in a setting clouded by such allegations.