South Africa: Nigeria Seeks South Africa's Backing for G20, BRICS Membership

South Africa officially assumed the presidency of the Group of 20, a club including the world's wealthiest nations, on 1 December.

The Nigerian government is seeking South Africa's backing to attain full membership of the G20, BRICS and the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB).

Nigeria is also seeking South Africa's support to assume leadership roles in thematic discussions of interest under South Africa's G20 presidency.

These requests were made by Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, during her closing remarks at the ministerial session of the 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday.

The expanded BRICS, of which South Africa is also a member, boasts of being the engine of global economic growth in recent years, accounting for about 37 per cent of the world's GDP, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising nine countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Reaffirming Nigeria's commitment to regional peace, the minister urged South Africa to support the accelerated peace process in Sudan.

She said President Bola Tinubu, who is a member of the ad-hoc mediation committee established by the African Union, had prioritised resolving the crisis to foster peace and stability in the region.

"We are strongly committed to seeking a resolution of the crisis in Sudan and in this guise, we seek South Africa's support to further accelerate the peace process and ensure that within our region, conflicts are de-escalated.

"We can hope that with peace, greater progress and development can be achieved across all spheres," she said.

The minister lauded the officials of both countries for working hard to present the draft communique and facilitate amendments and submissions raised at the ministerial session of the BNC.

The draft communiqué and agreed minutes will be presented to President Tinubu and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the presidential BNC session on Tuesday in Cape Town.

In his response, Roland Lamola, South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, said South Africa would amplify Africa's voice during its G20 presidency and noted Nigeria's requests.

"We will count on Nigeria's wise counsel as we assume this major responsibility," he said.

Mr Lamola, who co-chaired the BNC session, emphasised the mutual resolve to deepen dynamic and vibrant bilateral relations.

"Our people expect South Africa and Nigeria, given our common roots, to continue working together and more closely in order that their conditions and prospects are improved and the quality of life enhanced," he said.

