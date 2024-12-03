Nigeria: Tinubu's Northern Pillar On the Scale - Matawalle

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's swathe of often controversial governance policies exits the gestation phase into the critical, if impatient, evaluation stage, a key section of his Northern backers are ominously signaling they may abandon the Jagaban of Borgu as he schemes for a 2027 comeback. But powerful voices are standing for the president in the challenged region.

A key standout voice and very influential personality who would indisputably impact President Tinubu's comeback bid in 2027 is the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Significantly, in the North-West geopolitical region of the nation, Dr. Matawalle, projects a large formidable political figure - both in defence of his state, President Tinubu and the nation - with good reason. But cut to the bone, this could be why the governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, incidentally his successor, is curiously hostile instead of being totally supportive of this colossus from his own state.

Significantly, Dr. Matawalle has found himself at the centre of both political storms and adulations as he navigates Nigeria's complex security challenges, particularly in Zamfara State. Widely acclaimed for his relentless commitment to fighting banditry and general terrorism, Matawalle's actions in defence of Nigeria's security are increasingly being politicised. Yet, his determination to see an end to the region's ongoing violence remains unswerving.

A former governor of Zamfara State and a key figure in the war against banditry and terrorism, Dr. Matawalle has a special grasp of the local terrain and the root causes of the insecurity plaguing the region. Following his appointment by President Tinubu, Dr. Matawalle has made significant strides in addressing the insecurity crisis in Zamfara and the larger Nigerian space.

It is worth recalling that one of his most notable successes was the elimination of notorious bandit leader Halilu Sububu, achieved through coordinated efforts between the Ministry of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa. His proactive leadership, including his regular visits to the Sokoto base of Operation Hadarin Daji to boost troop morale, reflects his hands-on approach to combating the insurgency.

Surprisingly, Dr. Matawalle's efforts have been met with political jealousy, as critics, particularly from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been attempting to discredit his commendable work. Instead of focusing on the urgent need to restore peace and security, the PDP has been viewing Matawalle's progressive actions with myopic negativity tainted with unfounded allegations, turning a critical national security issue into a political battleground.

The opposition PDP scaled up its negative war against Matawalle when President Tinubu signaled a cabinet rejig to reinvigorate his administration's governance trajectory. Governor Dauda Lawal and his bitter allies were alleged to have sponsored protests to pressure the president into removing Matawalle. But they totally misread the president.

Not surprisingly, their misguided efforts fell flat and the Minister of State was not only retained to continue his good works but also retained his critical defence portfolio in President Tinubu's cabinet. This bold, far reaching presidential decision has been accurately hailed as a resounding vote of confidence in the minister's capabilities, competences and loyalty.

President Tinubu's decision to retain Matawalle implicitly recognises his pivotal role, not just in the Northwest, but also across Nigeria. Matawalle has demonstrated exceptional capacity in combating banditry, a scourge that has plagued Zamfara and the wider northwestern region for years.

Matawalle's critics, particularly those within the political establishment, fear his growing influence and popularity among the Northern masses. His commitment to dismantling the networks of bandits and illegal mining operators, who have long exploited the region's resources and created chaos, poses a direct threat to those who benefit from the instability. This explains the vigorous attempts to undermine him. But the good news is that Matawalle remains focused on his mission.

The urgency of Zamfara's situation cannot be overstated. The human cost of banditry and terrorism are staggering, with communities devastated by kidnappings, murders, and forced displacement. The region's socio-economic fabric is unravelling, with farmers unable to work in their fields, children kept from schools, and health services in disarray. While political distractions continue to cloud the security debate, Matawalle's strategy - focusing on boosting troop readiness and eliminating key criminal figures - offers a glimpse of hope.

Dr. Matawalle's critics may continue their campaign against him, but the facts on the ground are clear: the fight against banditry is far from over, and the stakes for the people of Zamfara are higher than ever. If his critics put aside partisan politics and unite to support ongoing security efforts, there is a real possibility that Zamfara could finally see peace.

In the meantime, Dr. Matawalle's resolve to bring an end to the bandit crisis and terrorism remain as strong as ever. His commitment to a secure, peaceful Zamfara is a testament to his leadership and patriotism in the face of both political opposition and security threats.

Matawalle's often understated political relevance and quiet influence both in his region and President Tinubu's administration can be best appreciated when some of his key interventions and engagements are properly deconstructed.

It could be recalled that a few months ago, Dr. Matawalle firmly reined in the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, who faulted President Tinubu's administration and threatened to withdraw support for him come 2027.

Reacting to an interview where Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, spokesman of the forum, said the north regretted voting President Bola Tinubu, Matawalle dismissed the group as naïve and characterized them as a political burden to northerners which doesn't represent the region.

His words: "My attention has been drawn to the threats issued by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is 'reprehensible and naive'. It is preposterous for a group of people seeking political relevance to overburden the system and create political disunity among Nigerians.

"The so-called NEF is more or less a political paperweight trying to embark on a destructive journey that will bring the North to disrepute for the group's personal and selfish gains.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This NEF is more of a political burden to Northerners. The group is seeking to erode other people's rights in order to be recognised or made relevant in the scheme of things despite the failure of their sponsored candidates in the 2023 general elections.

"In as much as many have overlooked them in respect of their utterances, it is pertinent to underscore their overbearing attitude on issues that affect political unity and cohesion. They cannot offer any positive idea or thought about the future of Northern Nigeria or, indeed, of Nigeria and its unity and togetherness."

He maintained that the NEF doesn't have the power to challenge Tinubu's victory at the 2027 polls. This sage political counsel can only be ignored at the North's peril.

The emerging consensus is that in aftermath of Governor Dauda Lawal and his proxies failed effort to get Matawalle removed from President Tinubu's cabinet, it is genuinely time to put aside political differences and embrace responsible governance and astute cooperation.

Governor Dauda Lawal would do well to emplace a new governance model that prioritises the interests of the people of Zamfara over and above any churlish political differences. Clearly, the state stands to gain immensely from a harmonious working relationship between its governor and the minister.

It is indisputable that with Matawalle as a close and trusted ally of the president, Zamfara is uniquely positioned to enjoy federal patronage, resources and even more.