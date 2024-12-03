Nigeria: Anambra PDP Seeks Return to Winning Ways

In November 2025, eligible voters in Anambra state will be returning to the polls to elect a new governor. David-ChyddyEleke reports that the Peoples Democratic Party plans to use the opportunity to regain its winning streak.

Between 1999 and 2006, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held sway in Anambra State, dominating its political space. The party was later ousted from power in 2006 after a court judgement obtained by the then candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the 2003 election, Mr Peter Obi removed then Governor Chris Ngige from office.

Even after it was displaced as the ruling party in the state, PDP remained a dominant force in the state, lending its umbrella as shelter to almost all the top politicians in the state. In the very days of its height in the state, any meeting by the party could be likened to a statewide meeting of who is who in the state.

After being out of power for several years, and losing every attempt to stage a come back, dwindling return sets in, causing it to lose its members to other political parties.

A major attempt to breathe life into the party was in 2014 when a former governor of the state, Mr Peter Obi pulled out of his former party, APGA, and pitched tent with it. Obi, an influential politician who possesses a cult following in the state moved all his supporters to the party, causing a ground swell for PDP.

Using his influence, Obi attempted to launch the party to limelight again, using former secretary to state government, OselokaObaze who served in his government to try to stall the re-election of his former protege, Chief WillieObiano. The attempt however failed. Another attempt in 2021 to use erstwhile Transcorp boss, Mr Valentine Ozigbo to revive the party also failed.

Within this interregnum, the party had already lost steam, with most of its members seeking shelter in other parties, especially All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Obi also later left the party too for Labour Party, sounding what almost looked like a death knell on the party.

Also, within the period of trying to stage a comeback, the party also grappled with internal leadership crisis that caused it to remain in court for a long time, denying it the opportunity to properly elect a state chairman. For many years, it was administered by caretaker committee, setting it back significantly.

In October this year however, the party under ChidozieUmeh as caretaker committee chairman mustered the courage to call for election of a substantive state chairman. The election saw MrChidiChidebe emerging as the chairman of the party.

Last week, during a unity gala organized by the party to receive the new executive, and also send forth the outgoing caretaker committee, the party vowed to regain its winning streak, while also marshalling out strategies that can help it take back the state, especially as election approaches next year.

Former Chairman of the party in Anambra State, Chief NdubuisiNwobu pledged to help rebuild the party by working closely with the new executive. He accused some leaders of the party of sabotaging the party in the past, saying that was the reason for its failure to bounce back, despite all efforts.

He said: "Anambra loves the PDP, and the only problem is that those who call themselves our leaders were going out to collect money from our opponents and working against the party. The PDP is back in Anambra State to reclaim its rightful position. If you believe in the PDP, believe with one mind. We are now united, focused, and have purposeful, committed leaders to take the party to greater heights."

Nwobu urged the newly elected leaders not to disappoint the party faithful, given the overwhelming support from members.

"You must do everything possible to ensure that the PDP returns to the state as a winning party," he urged.

This is coming as the newly elected Chairman of the party, MrChidiChidebe pledged to set up seven committees to work towards repositioning the party ahead of the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

The outgone caretaker chairman of the party, ChigozieIgwe insisted that despite all the travails of the party, it still remained the most popular in Anambra, and the most cherished by people of the state.

He said: "I'm happy that PDP has resurrected again in Anambra, and we have been able to navigate away from caretaker leadership. We now have an elected PDP exco and I'm appealing to you all to join hands and let's make PDP great again and regain our winning ways.

"Leadership starts where politics ends. The politics of who becomes the chairman is over, let's now join hands to provide leadership for PDP. Let's work to take Anambra governorship seat again. Primary election is in March 2025 and election is in November. If we field a good candidate, we can take back Anambra State. From there we will move to win the House of Reps seats and then Senatorial seats.

"Our real opponents are other parties and not ourselves. Let us come together and defeat our opponents. They is opportunity for everyone to be carried along."

In his speech, the new chairman of the party promised to carry everyone along to ensure that no one felt cheated. He promised to run the party through committees that would galvanize every member of the party and represent every section.

He also added that he would run a five-point agenda, which would include reconciling aggrieved members of the party, enhancing the structure of the party to make it formidable enough to win elections, to build strategic partnership, reenergize the party and promoting accountability and transparency.

"It has become important to have these committees. Seven of them have the task of reaching out to stakeholders and the aggrieved members as well as showcasing and selling the party to the outside world" he said.

Chidebe stressed that these committees would not be used to witch-hunt anyone but to understand the challenges faced and find solutions for the future. He called on the party faithful to support the new executives and promised not to disappoint in his duty to raise the PDP once again.

The event was attended by all ward chairmen from all the 326 political wards in the state, the executives of the party in the 21 Local government areas and several notable politicians in the state. Speaker after speaker at the event harped on the return of unity to the party in the state, believing that with the new found unity, the party can gain back lost grounds in the 2025 election.