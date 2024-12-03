Liberia: Weah Downplays Handshake Controversy With Vice President Koung

Monrovia — Former President George Weah has dismissed claims of disrespect toward Vice President Jeremiah Koung during a condolence visit to the home of the late Senator Prince Johnson, clarifying that his refusal to shake hands was a gesture of respect rather than a slight.

Media reports headlined the incident in which Weah appeared to rebuff a handshake from Koung, choosing instead to place his hand over his chest--a gesture that drew speculation of discord between the two prominent political figures.

Speaking to Kings FM in a phone interview Monday, Weah clarified that his action was not intended as an affront but rather as a mark of respect. "I consider Vice President Koung a younger brother. When I arrived, I expected him to come closer for a hug. Instead, he extended his hand from a distance, and I responded with a hand over my chest--a gesture of greater respect," the former president explained.

Weah dismissed notions of animosity, asserting that there were no personal grievances between him and Koung or the late Senator Johnson, despite their political differences during the 2023 elections. However, he expressed disappointment that Koung had not yet addressed the public discourse surrounding the incident.

"As political leaders, we may have had our differences, but I've always viewed Vice President Koung and the late Senator Johnson as part of the same national cause. By now, I expected him to clarify what happened," Weah remarked.

The incident has drawn significant attention, particularly in light of the late Senator Johnson's polarizing legacy in Liberian politics. In recent days, political leaders, including former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, have paid respects to the Johnson family, underscoring the senator's prominence.

The office of Vice President Koung has yet to issue a formal statement on the interaction, leaving the political arena abuzz with speculation. Analysts have suggested the moment may hint at subtle tensions between the two leaders, a theory Weah's comments aim to dispel.

"This seems more like a misunderstanding of social customs than a deliberate slight," one analyst noted.