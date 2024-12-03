Liberia Renews Commitment to End HIV/Aids By 2030 On World Aids Day

Congo Town — Liberia marked the 36th World AIDS Day with a national call to action under the theme "Take the Right Path: My Health, My Right." The event highlighted the nation's commitment to eradicating HIV/AIDS by 2030, bringing together health officials, international partners, and community leaders to raise awareness, combat stigma, and ensure equitable access to care.

Dr. Clement Peter, WHO Country Representative to Liberia, commended the country's progress while emphasizing the need for global solidarity to overcome remaining hurdles. "Liberia has made remarkable strides, but challenges persist in achieving the 2030 global targets," Dr. Peter stated, praising the dedication of healthcare providers, community leaders, and international supporters.

Progress in Liberia's Fight Against HIV/AIDS

Dr. Cecelia Nuta, Chairperson of the National AIDS Commission (NAC), detailed key achievements, including the establishment of 240 antiretroviral therapy (ART) clinics nationwide and the implementation of a zero-discrimination action plan. "Health is a fundamental human right," Dr. Nuta stressed. "When united, we can end AIDS together in Liberia." She called for sustained efforts to tackle stigma and discrimination to safeguard progress.

Dr. Jonathan Flomo, Manager of the National AIDS Control Program, presented Liberia's advancements toward the global "95-95-95" targets. According to Dr. Flomo, 80% of Liberians living with HIV know their status, 98% of those diagnosed are on treatment, and 95% have achieved viral suppression. However, he identified gaps in pediatric care and male engagement as ongoing challenges, while highlighting initiatives like injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to expand prevention efforts.

International Support Bolsters Gains

Jim Wright, USAID Mission Director, outlined the U.S. government's $47 million investment in Liberia through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) since 2019. He celebrated a 68% increase in ART enrollment over the past five years and a substantial rise in viral suppression rates.

"Stigma and discrimination remain significant barriers," Wright noted, urging greater community engagement to normalize treatment and care. He also lauded Liberia's enhanced supply chain, ensuring uninterrupted access to HIV medications nationwide.

Sustaining Progress and Addressing Challenges

Dr. Cuallau Jabbeh-Howe, Assistant Minister for Preventive Services, stressed the importance of sustaining Liberia's 80% diagnosis and 95% viral suppression rates while striving for 98%. "Confidentiality is key to increasing testing and encouraging more individuals to know their status," Dr. Jabbeh-Howe emphasized. She also highlighted the impact of 477 prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) sites, urging pregnant women to utilize these lifesaving services.

Despite progress, speakers acknowledged persistent obstacles, including stigma, insufficient pediatric care, and the underrepresentation of men in treatment programs. Dr. Peter and other leaders called for intensified efforts to address these barriers and sustain Liberia's momentum.

Looking Ahead

The event concluded with a unified pledge to accelerate the fight against HIV/AIDS. "Together, we can end AIDS in Liberia and achieve a future free of HIV/AIDS," declared Dr. Nuta, reaffirming Liberia's commitment to a healthier and stigma-free society.