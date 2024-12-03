Liberia: Motorcyclist Found Dead With Single-Barrel Gunshot Wounds

Ganta — The body of a motorcyclist, believed to be in his mid-20s, was discovered on Monday evening in the Gleen-Luu community of Ganta, Nimba County, sparking concerns among residents.

The deceased, identified as Patrick Nagbe, was a commercial motorbike rider and a resident of the Guinea Road community in Ganta. Reports suggest he may have been carrying a passenger in the Gleen-Luu area when he met his untimely death.

Local community leaders promptly alerted the Liberia National Police, and Emmanuel Ziambo, head of the Crime Services Division (CSD) in Ganta, took charge of the situation. Following an assessment by a 15-member jury, police confirmed that Nagbe was shot in the back of the head with a locally-made single-barrel gun at close range. It is suspected that a tussle ensued between him and his attackers, who may have been attempting to steal his motorbike.

Inspector Ziambo assured the public that the police are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. "We will go to great lengths to arrest those responsible and ensure they are held accountable for their actions," he stated. He also urged community members to remain calm and continue with their daily activities as the investigation unfolds.

Patrick's brother, Peter Nagbe, recounted that his sibling had briefly returned home on Monday evening after working but later left for his usual nighttime traffic. He never returned, and the family only learned of his death the following day. Peter expressed the family's reliance on the police to deliver justice, as details surrounding Patrick's death remain unclear.

The Gleen-Luu community has gained a notorious reputation for mysterious deaths. Over recent years, residents have repeatedly woken to the discovery of lifeless bodies. Among the most notable cases was the death of a football player who once represented Nimba County in the National County Sports Meet, as well as an unidentified individual--both bodies were discovered in late 2022.