Africa's Biggest Stars Set to Hit Ovo Arena Wembley for Afrobeats Legends Festival

The First-Ever Afrobeats Legends Concert is Set to Bring Africa's Biggest Stars to London, UK.

Get ready for an extraordinary celebration of Afrobeats as the Afrobeats Legends Festival arrives in the UK for the first time, taking over the OVO Arena Wembley on 26th July 2025. This one-of-a-kind event will bring together some of the most influential pioneers, legendary artists, and trailblazers who have shaped Afrobeats into the global force it is today.

At the forefront of this historic festival is Kennis Music, the iconic Nigerian record label founded in the late 1990s by the legendary radio DJ Kenny Ogungbe. Kennis Music is a defining force in Afrobeats, credited with breaking some of the biggest artists in the genre, including 2face Idibia, Kcee, OJB Jezreel, Eedris Abdulkareem, Tony Tetuila, Sound Sultan, VIP from Ghana, Remedies, Azadus, Kenny Saint Brown, the late Goldie Harvey, and many others.

The label's founders and current CEOs, Kehinde "Keke" Ogungbe and Dayo "D1" Adeneye, have been at the helm of the Afrobeats revolution, pioneering a platform for African artists to reach global audiences.

Kennis Music, alongside partners BEN TV, Bullion Records, 100% Entertainment, and DLA Media, are proud to bring this groundbreaking festival to the UK for the first time.

BEN TV: Europe's first Black and ethnic satellite television network, BEN TV has been instrumental in promoting Afrobeats in the UK since its inception in 2003. The platform has served as a bridge between Africa and Europe, showcasing African culture and music to a global audience.

Bullion Records: As one of Nigeria's leading record labels, Bullion Records is known for discovering and developing exceptional talent. They have consistently contributed to producing award-winning songs that resonate across borders, cementing their reputation as a powerhouse in the music industry.

100% Entertainment: Renowned for organizing top-tier events and entertainment platforms, 100% Entertainment has been a significant promoter of African culture and music globally. They continue to connect artists with diverse audiences, fostering cultural exchange through music.

The Afrobeats Legends Festival promises to be an unforgettable night of electrifying performances, highlighting the incredible contributions of Afrobeats pioneers. From the nostalgic hits of the genre's early stars to the modern sounds dominating global charts, the festival will honor the history and future of Afrobeats.

Attendees can expect show-stopping live performances from the genre's most celebrated legends, with surprise appearances from both established stars and new talents.

Performing live:

2Baba: Iconic Nigerian singer and songwriter whose timeless hit African Queen catapulted him to international fame, earning multiple awards, including an MTV Europe Music Award.

9ice: A cultural ambassador blending Yoruba proverbs with Afrocentric rhythms, famed for his hit single Gongo Aso.

Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt: Africa's legendary DJ and trailblazer, known for his Jimmy's Jump Off platform, which has elevated countless Afrobeats stars.

GYC: A dynamic rising star in Afrobeats, captivating audiences with his fresh style and chart-topping hits.

Ayo Maff: Known for his energetic performances and fusion of African rhythms with contemporary vibes, Ayo Maff represents the genre's exciting evolution.

May7ven: Dubbed the "Queen of Afrobeats," May7ven has paved the way for African female artists globally with hits like Ten Ten.

In addition to the live acts, the night will feature music by the biggest Afrobeats DJs in the world, returning icons, and emerging new talents creating an immersive experience that blends vibrant African rhythms with contemporary global influences.

The Afrobeats Legends Festival will be a spectacular, high-energy celebration of African music and culture. Fans should prepare for a night of non-stop hits, iconic moments, and unforgettable performances. This is your chance to be part of history as the legends of Afrobeats take over one of the UK's most iconic venues.

Event: Afrobeats Legends Festival. Date: 26th July 2025. Doors Open: 6:30 PM. Venue: OVO Arena Wembley, London. Organisers: Kennis Music, BEN TV, Bullion Records, 100% Entertainment, Manager by DLA Media