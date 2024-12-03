Mauritius Marks First International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage

To celebrate the first International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, Le Morne Heritage Trust fund, under the aegis of the Ministry of Arts and Culture, organised an educational activity, on Friday 29 November 2024, for Grade 6 pupils of Le Morne Government School entitled 'Discovering Le Morne's Hidden Treasures: A Cultural Heritage Treasure Hunt'.

The purpose of the event was to foster interest and discovery in the rich intangible cultural heritage of Le Morne village in view of safeguarding intangible cultural heritage among the youth.

It is recalled that the International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, commemorated on 17 October, has been proclaimed during the 42nd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in November 2023. Its objectives are to showcase the diversity and richness of living heritage, and to raise awareness of the importance of its safeguarding. In that context, the UNESCO has invited countries to hold events and activities in September, October and November 2024 to mark the first International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In Mauritius, Grade 6 pupils of Le Morne Government School gathered, last Friday, on the public beach of the village to participate in a fun, engaging and educational treasure hunt with a view to deepening their understanding and appreciation of their local cultural heritage.

The event was an opportunity to educate, connect and sensitise children on the local folklore, traditions, and historical significance related to Le Morne's rich cultural heritage, while promoting teamwork and outdoor activity.

The Junior Minister of Arts and Culture, Mrs Véronique Leu-Govind, was present at the event.