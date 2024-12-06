Ethiopia: UNESCO Registers 'Xeer Ciise' Oral Customary Law Practiced By Somali-Issa Communities

5 December 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Xeer Ciise, the oral customary law practiced by the Somali-Issa communities in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia, has been registered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a part of the world's intangible cultural heritage, symbolizing the collective identity of humanity.

UNESCO recognized Xeer Ciise as per the request jointly presented by Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia.

The 19th session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage is taking place in Asunción, Paraguay.

The committee in its meeting today has announced the registration of Xeer Ciise, as a part of the world's intangible cultural heritage, symbolizing the collective identity of humanity.

Xeer Ciise represents a customary legal framework that possesses significant historical value and serves as a powerful mechanism for unifying and integrating communities across the three nations.

The members of the community living in the three countries are led by one leader or "Ugas" whose administrative center is located in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia.

Xeer Ciise is highly regarded by the communities in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Somalia, playing a significant role in promoting integration among nations in the Horn of Africa besides its contribution to the development of tourism in the region.

It was pointed out that the registration of the heritage will not only provide better protection and care, but also help to create cultural ties and strong friendship between the people of the Horn of Africa countries.

