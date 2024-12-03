Nigeria: Tax Reforms - Governors Complaining Are Lazy - Shinkafi

The Executive Director of Patriots for Advancement of Peace and Social Development, Dr. Sani Shinkafi, has criticised the state governors resisting the proposed tax reform bills, describing them as "lazy" and unwilling to develop strategies to generate internal revenue.

He said; "Because the monies are going to be shared based on performance and contribution, they are complaining.

"Most of these states are lazy, most of them are not ready to develop their states to generate revenue, that is why they are complaining."

He said this during an interview with Arise News.

Shinkafi strongly defended the contentious tax reform bills and described the attack by the Northern Youth Assembly as uncalled for.

More problems might be created -- Clark

Meanwhile, South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has warned that if not properly handled, the move will create more problems for the country.

Sharing his thoughts, Chief Clark said: "The issue of tax reform bills sent to the National Assembly by President Tinubu is a very serious matter because if not properly handled they will bring in some problems, which will be uncalled for.

"There are issues like restructuring that must first be handled. Is the President ready for restructuring now? Must we allow the Hausa/ Fulani and the Yoruba to dictate the tune?

"When talking about tax reforms, is it a matter between the North and the West? Let me warn that Nigerians are no longer ready to sit down and watch the legacies their forefathers left behind to perish.

"I will soon speak in an elaborate way on the tax reform bills.

"We must not allow arrogance, corruption, ethnic, religion to destroy our country.

"Managing diversity has been our problem and where one person comes to power, he will suddenly realize that his people have been forgotten and that he has arrived.

"We should know that no part of the country is better than others and at my age, 97, going to 98 years, I do not know what is happening in my country.

"Are we slaves in our country? Enough is Enough."

FG erred on process-- Orji Kalu

For Abia North Senator, Orji Kalu, the Federal Government failed to involve key stakeholders in the ongoing discussions over the proposed tax reform bills.

Lalu told Arise Television that the government made a "mistake" by not consulting NEC, the NSGF, and the Council of State before introducing the bills.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, said that the bills are "very progressive" and would bring back "fiscal federalism" in Nigeria.

He said: "As I told you before, the bill is very progressive. It will bring back fiscal federalism. Many senators have not been briefed.

"I think the Federal Government made a mistake. The initiators of the bills could have briefed the National Economic Council, Governors' forum and Council of state."

The lawmaker said that the president has no plans to introduce Alpha Beta, a consulting firm, as Nigeria's tax consultant.

Kalu added that Nigeria's tax laws are obsolete and need to be revamped for the nation to progress.

"One of my friends called me and said the President, Bola Tinubu, wants to put another Alpha Beta in Nigeria like he did in Lagos State.

"That is not the issue. The issue is that we need to make amendments to our obsolete laws."

Vanguard News