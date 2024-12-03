Nigeria: Otti Pledges to Eliminate Barriers for PWDs in Leadership

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to removing obstacles that hinder Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) from actively participating in leadership and governance.

In a goodwill message marking the 2024 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), issued by his Special Assistant on PWDs, Comrade David Anyaele, the Governor highlighted ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and enhance the well-being of PWDs across the state.

The Governor emphasized the importance of the occasion, stating: "Today's commemoration provides another opportunity to reflect on efforts toward ensuring the well-being of Abians with disabilities and their participation in the socio-economic development of our state."

Governor Otti reaffirmed his administration's resolve to reduce the incidence of disabilities through investments in education, healthcare, and accessible infrastructure guided by the Abia State Disability Law. He lauded the theme of this year's IDPD celebration, "Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future," as aligning with his government's manifesto and vision for PWDs.

The Governor detailed ongoing achievements, including: Appointment of six PWDs to leadership positions. Establishment of an Abia State Disability Commission composed entirely of PWDs. Commitment to integrating PWDs into all aspects of political, social, economic, and cultural life.

Governor Otti strongly denounced discrimination, stigma, and exclusion faced by individuals with disabilities, stating:

"There is nothing about persons with disabilities without persons with disabilities. Therefore, we say no to all forms of discrimination, stigma, and isolation of Abians by reason of disability."

He assured PWDs of their due recognition and full inclusion in his administration's developmental agenda.

While wishing all Abians a meaningful celebration of the IDPD, the Governor reiterated his administration's dedication to creating an environment where PWDs can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the state's progress.