Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Former Rep Member, Kill Police Escort in Nasarawa

3 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dr. Joseph Haruna Kigbu, was abducted yesterday evening by suspected bandits while traveling to Jos.

The attack, which occurred around 6:00 p.m., took place between Nunku in Akwanga Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, and Gwantu in Sanga Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

In a gun battle, the assailants fatally shot the police escort assigned to Dr. Kigbu, who attempted to resist the abduction. Eyewitnesses reported that the bandits fired sporadically, causing panic among motorists in the area.

Local villagers confirmed the incident, adding that the location has been a hotspot for criminal activities over the years.

Attempts to reach the Nasarawa State Police Command for comments were unsuccessful, as calls to the Police Public Relations Officer went unanswered at the time of this report.

The abduction of Dr. Kigbu and the death of the police escort underscore the persistent security challenges plaguing the region, with many residents calling for increased security presence in the area.

