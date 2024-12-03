Nigeria: Over Centralisation of Power Responsible for Tax Reform Controversy - Agbakoba

Former President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has attributed the ongoing controversy and opposition of the proposed Tax Reform Bills to over-centralisation of power in the hands of the Federal Government.

Agbakoba made the point in a statement yesterday.

Also, he called for the devolution of power across the three tiers of government, stressing that concentration of power with the Federal Government explained the opposition faced by the Tax Reform Bill.

Agbakoba, while admitting that the bill is beneficial from a revenue generation perspective, suggested balanced governance and equitable resource allocation for development to thrive.

No state stands disadvantaged -- Jimbo

A member of the House of Representatives, Clement Jimbo representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, expressed support for the tax reform, stating that it will benefit all states in Nigeria.

In an interview with Vanguard, the lawmaker argued that the current tax system favours Lagos State.

However, he noted, the new bill will decentralize tax collection, allowing states where products are consumed to benefit.

According to him, the bill also proposes the inclusion of the digital economy and special tax officers to resolve disputes quickly.

