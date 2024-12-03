Nigeria: Over Centralisation of Power Responsible for Tax Reform Controversy - Agbakoba

3 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has attributed the ongoing controversy and opposition of the proposed Tax Reform Bills to over-centralisation of power in the hands of the Federal Government.

Agbakoba made the point in a statement yesterday.

Also, he called for the devolution of power across the three tiers of government, stressing that concentration of power with the Federal Government explained the opposition faced by the Tax Reform Bill.

Agbakoba, while admitting that the bill is beneficial from a revenue generation perspective, suggested balanced governance and equitable resource allocation for development to thrive.

No state stands disadvantaged -- Jimbo

A member of the House of Representatives, Clement Jimbo representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, expressed support for the tax reform, stating that it will benefit all states in Nigeria.

In an interview with Vanguard, the lawmaker argued that the current tax system favours Lagos State.

However, he noted, the new bill will decentralize tax collection, allowing states where products are consumed to benefit.

According to him, the bill also proposes the inclusion of the digital economy and special tax officers to resolve disputes quickly.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.