Liberia: Sen. PYJ Not Buried Yet, Many Jostling for His Seat

Nimba County — The political leader of the Liberia People's Party (LPP), Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, has criticized the premature political tussle among Nimba County politicians vying to replace the late Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, describing their actions as "distasteful" and disrespectful to Liberian traditions.

"By our tradition and culture, the body needs to be buried first before people start fighting over position," Cllr. Gongloe admonished. "This attitude is ungrateful and dishonors the dead. We must stop it now and start thinking of the burial."

The late Senator Johnson, an influential figure in Liberian politics and a former warlord, passed away on November 28, 2024, at the age of 72. He collapsed at his residence in Paynesville and was later pronounced dead at the Hope for Women Hospital. His death has left a significant void in Nimba County's political landscape, sparking immediate interest in his senatorial seat--a development that Gongloe finds troubling.

Speaking to journalists in Ganta, Nimba County, on November 29, after being honored by the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) during its annual convention, Cllr. Gongloe expressed disappointment at the behavior of his fellow Nimbaians. He called for patience and respect, urging them to allow time for mourning before engaging in political campaigning.

Gongloe noted that the seat has not even been officially declared vacant by the National Elections Commission (NEC), which must first receive notification from the Legislature. "This will happen only after the Legislature has informed the Commission about the vacancy," he emphasized.

The veteran lawyer and politician questioned the motives of those already jostling for the seat. "To start fighting among yourselves while the Senator has not been buried is worrisome and a total disrespect to our tradition. People should not be anxious about positions but should instead focus on burying the dead," he said.

Cllr. Gongloe also extended his concern to the family of the late senator, particularly his widow. "Let us first show some respect to the family, especially the widow, who is mourning their loved one. Thereafter, you can talk about your position," he advised.

As the vote-rich county reflects on the legacy of the late Senator Johnson -- a man remembered for his influence, religious leadership, and controversial past -- the question of who will fill his shoes remains pressing. However, Gongloe's plea serves as a reminder that honoring cultural norms and showing respect to the deceased must come first -- and the law concerning a vacancy in the legislature provides ample space for this.