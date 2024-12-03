Liberia: 15 American Researchers, Scholars to Arrive in Liberia

A group of 15 African-American researchers, filmmakers, and scholars is scheduled to arrive in Liberia on Wednesday, December 3, 2024.

The trip to Liberia marks a vital step in reclaiming and preserving the nation's complex historical ties to the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Their visit, organized under the banner of American non for profit- Diving With a Purpose (DWP), commemorates the nearly two-century-old story of the Spanish slave ship Guerrero, which was intercepted by the British naval schooner The Nimble in December 1827.

The visit, supported by the Prince Ibrahima and Isabella Freedom Foundation (PIIFF), will span from December 3 to December 15, 2024, and includes a comprehensive program of historical documentation, cultural exchange, and memorialization.

Ken Stewart, the founder of Diving With a Purpose, is leading the team alongside Professor David Kushner of Princeton University and Dr. Artemus Gaye of the PIIFF.

The group's mission is to connect the dots of history between the enslaved survivors of the Guerrero and their descendants, many of whom eventually settled in Liberia as part of a broader movement of Freed People of Color from the Americas (African-Americans and West Indians), Liberated Africans (Recaptured Africans), and Natives such as Bob Gray and William Tamba, who helped shape the nation.

The shipwreck of the Guerrero remains one of the most harrowing incidents of the slave trade. On December 19, 1827, the ship, which was carrying 561 enslaved Africans to Cuba, was intercepted by The Nimble near the Florida coast. The ensuing gun battle left both vessels stranded on a reef, and 41 Africans drowned in the chaos. The survivors faced a grim fate. Some were sent to St. Augustine, Florida, while others were sold into slavery.

In 1830, the U.S. government intervened, liberating many of the survivors and resettling them in Barbados before they were eventually transported to Liberia. These individuals formed part of the community in New Georgia, named after the freed African-Americans and Liberated Africans who made the transatlantic journey back to Africa. Today, the descendants of the Guerrero survivors bear names such as Clark, Brown, Hanson, Gibbs, and Stewart--enduring reminders of their ancestors' resilience.

This visit by the team of researchers, filmmakers and scholars comes as Liberia stands at a pivotal moment in honoring its past.

Dr. Artemis Gaye, who has been instrumental in bringing the team to Liberia, emphasized the need for scholarship and preservation, stating, "If we don't tell our own story and memorialize our past, we become a lost people."

The team's itinerary includes engagements with descendants of the Guerrero survivors in New Georgia and other parts of Liberia. A groundbreaking ceremony for a monument to honor the 561 Africans aboard the Guerrero, including the 41 who perished, will also take place.

Additionally, the delegation plans to document Liberia's historical ties to the slave trade through site visits to Monrovia, Buchanan, and Edina, where the Guerrero initially captured many of its victims.

The visit will feature a summit focused on Liberia's history, tourism, and culture, culminating in the screening of a documentary on the Guerrero. This will be followed by a panel discussion involving leading scholars and historians.

Ken Stewart, reflecting on the initiative, called Liberia's role in the slave trade narrative essential to understanding the larger history of the African diaspora. Tara Roberts, a diver with DWP and National Geographic Fellow, added that the discovery of only two known slave ships--The Guerrero and the Clotilda--underscores the importance of the mission to recover and preserve this history.

Said Dr Gaye said Guerrero Homeward Bound project team remains steadfast in "our mission despite challenges"

According to him, the endeavor represents a chance for Liberia to reclaim its place in history while strengthening its cultural identity.

"The visit serves as a reminder of the nation's founding principles, forged by the union of Freed People of Color, Liberated Africans, and Natives"

"It is an opportunity to reflect on the resilience of those who endured the horrors of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and to honor their enduring legacy", he added.

Diving With a Purpose (DWP) is an American non-profit organization that specializes in underwater archaeology and the preservation of submerged cultural heritage, particularly shipwrecks related to the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Founded in 2005, it trains volunteer divers in archaeological techniques to document and conserve historical shipwrecks, including significant discoveries like The Clotilda and The Guerrero.

DWP collaborates with global institutions to uncover stories of resilience and the African diaspora, fostering education and engagement with descendant communities. Its work highlights the importance of preserving lost narratives, making it a leading advocate for historical and cultural preservation beneath the waves