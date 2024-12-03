Liberia: Mass Dismissals At NEC

The Chairperson of Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC), Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, faces mounting criticism over a series of controversial unilateral actions, culminating in the recent summary dismissal of 40 employees. The employees were terminated following a protest at NEC headquarters over unpaid "hazard" benefits, with Lansanah accusing them of "gross insubordination."

"You are hereby dismissed effective immediately for having shown disrespect and gross insubordination to the office of the Chairperson," read the dismissal letters issued to 18 of the affected employees on December 2. The letters, signed by NEC's Human Resources Director Pauline Korkoyah and approved by Executive Director Anthony K. Sengbe, have been met with strong resistance from the dismissed employees, who are seeking recourse.

Among the terminated employees are Watta B. Nyei, Secretary to Commissioner Boakai Dukuly, and Foday Thomas, head of management facilitation. The dismissed staff have written to Samuel Stevquah, Minister of State Without Portfolio for Special Projects, pleading for his intervention. According to Rennie Gleegbar, spokesperson for the dismissed employees, the Chairperson's decision undermines ongoing efforts to address workers' grievances.

"We have written to the Executive Director and told him that we reject the content of the letter. We do not deserve dismissal. We do not even deserve suspension because we have done nothing wrong. The allegation of people insulting the Madam is exaggerated and means no good," Gleegbar said. He urged the NEC to rescind the dismissals and engage in constructive dialogue to resolve the matter amicably.

Commissioners Accuse Lansanah of Overreach

Several members of NEC's Board of Commissioners have publicly expressed dissatisfaction with Lansanah's leadership, accusing her of running the Commission as a "privately owned company." Commissioners Floyd Oxley Sayor and Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves, both of whom have been accused of instigating the employee protests, described Lansanah's governance as marked by disregard for collaboration and accountability.

Sayor detailed a series of unilateral decisions by Lansanah, including alleged unauthorized spending and neglect of board approval processes. "She continues to disregard our views each time there is a major issue we are to act upon as a body. It is something that has been going on for a long time, even during the 2023 elections," Sayor told the Daily Observer. He added that Lansanah's actions, including dismissing employees without consulting the Board, undermine the Commission's stability.

According to Sayor, the employees' protests stemmed from the Commission's failure to address their long-standing grievances, including the lack of death benefits for staff who died in service. "Imagine the many terrible conditions and experiences election workers have to go through in hard-to-reach places across the country," he said.

Sayor also accused Lansanah of financial mismanagement, including spending without board approval on projects such as a proposed $450,000 renovation of the NEC headquarters and an $80,000 canteen. "These were unnecessary expenditures," he argued, adding that the funds could have been better allocated to constructing a training center to reduce rental costs for training venues.

Reeves echoed Sayor's concerns, accusing Lansanah of creating the crisis at NEC through her management style. "She has the gavel, and the way she is running things continues to come right back at her," Reeves said. Both commissioners denied involvement in instigating the staff protests and expressed support for the employees' demands.

Allegations of Financial Impropriety

Sayor further alleged that Lansanah had unilaterally spent the Commission's $53 million budget for the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections without providing adequate financial documentation to the Board. While Lansanah reported a surplus of $6 million, Sayor claimed the Board was excluded from decisions about how the funds were spent.

"We have only been told how much was spent but have got no access to transaction details such as bank statements, receipts, among others. She is running NEC unilaterally, and this is not in the interest of the Commission," he said. He called for amendments to the New Elections Law to limit the Chairperson's powers and ensure greater accountability.

Calls for Reform

Sayor and Reeves both called for reforms to NEC's governance structure. Sayor suggested that Commissioners be assigned roles based on their expertise to foster collaboration and efficiency. He also called for changes to the law requiring the Chairperson to preside over meetings, arguing that this provision gives too much power to a single individual.

Reeves criticized the Daily Observer for publishing allegations against her without seeking her input. "We are professional people, and I respect the Daily Observer so much. I am taken aback that the newspaper could do this--publishing stories without contacting the accused," she said.

Uncertainty Over NEC Operations

As the crisis unfolds, NEC's communications department has denied the authenticity of a memo circulating on social media announcing the suspension of operations for a Christmas break until January 5, 2025. "The Christmas and New Year break will be announced in due course, using the appropriate and relevant administrative channels," the department stated.

The internal strife at NEC has raised concerns about the institution's ability to function effectively, particularly with the growing rift between the Chairperson and the Board of Commissioners. With the dismissed employees pursuing recourse and Commissioners openly criticizing Lansanah's leadership, the electoral body faces an uncertain future.