Liberia: EU Ambassador Highlights Path Forward for Liberia's Forest Sector

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Liberia, Nona Deprez, commended the collaborative efforts of the Liberian government, the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), and all stakeholders in driving the country's forest sector forward during the 12th Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) meeting.

Reflecting on the discussions over the past two days, Ambassador Deprez emphasized the shared ambition to make Liberia's forest sector a model of sustainability and economic progress.

Ambassador Deprez acknowledged the strong foundation laid by the Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) in combating illegal logging through the development of the Timber Legality Assurance System (TILAS). However, she highlighted the forthcoming challenges posed by the EU Deforestation-Free Products Regulation (EUDR).

"The EUDR introduces new standards that will require us to adopt a more holistic approach to forest governance," she noted. This regulation aims to ensure that products entering the EU market do not contribute to deforestation, reinforcing the need for enhanced transparency and traceability.

A key takeaway from the JIC was the importance of equitable benefit-sharing for forest-dependent communities. "Ensuring that these communities receive their fair share of revenues is essential for sustainable and inclusive governance," Ambassador Deprez emphasized.

She also underscored the EU's commitment to supporting Liberia's compliance with international frameworks like the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework.

In response, Hon. Philip C. Parker IV, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), reaffirmed the FDA's dedication to forest conservation and biodiversity protection. "The FDA has successfully managed Liberia's forests since 1976, maintaining 43% of the Upper Guinea Forest, which is the largest remaining forest cover in West Africa. This achievement underscores Liberia's commitment to sustainable forest management," he stated.

Parker acknowledged past challenges and assured stakeholders that the FDA is committed to addressing lapses while preserving the nation's natural heritage.

"The Liberian government and the FDA recognize that our forests are not only vital to Liberia but to the entire world. They play a significant role in reducing global carbon emissions," Parker added.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging international partnerships to ensure that Liberia benefits economically while contributing to global environmental goals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Deprez proposed transitioning from the VPA to a broader forest partnership. This new approach would strengthen governance, create jobs through sustainable forest value chains, and attract private sector investment.

"This partnership would align with the EU's Global Gateway Initiative, helping bridge investment gaps and unlock Liberia's forest potential," she explained.

The ambassador reiterated that protecting Liberia's forests is a shared responsibility with global implications. "Our actions today will resonate far beyond Liberia's borders, contributing to global climate stability, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable development," she concluded.

Hon. Parker echoed this sentiment, assuring that the FDA's leadership remains committed to transparency and collaboration. "We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that Liberia's forests remain a source of national pride and global benefit," he affirmed.

Ambassador Deprez encouraged the Liberian government to engage in in-depth discussions about the proposed partnership, stressing, "Together, we can build a future where Liberia's forests remain a source of prosperity for generations."