Liberia: A Crawling Country - the Sad State of Liberia

opinion

Liberia is refusing to rise up and walk. It's still a 'crawling country' 177 years after independence and 21 years after the civil war.

Disappointedly the country continues to be holistically hopeless with the politics of personal vindictiveness, greed, largely immature political leaders who have failed to follow the good examples of many countries even in our neighborhood - and the greater African continent, choosing rather to promote mediocrity, extreme partisanship over the common good and a divisive society even to the detrimental of our peace, security and tranquility

But we are watching everyone, especially those who are refusing to put the country above selfish interest, those who use all kinds of intrigues to undermine the rule of law and continuously shame this country and its people. The Liberian people will hold them accountable

If the country must move forward, it must graduate from crawling and rise up and walk.

In a statement to mark the end- of-year prayer week at New Water in the Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church, Bishop Kortu K Brown warned the Government of Liberia to avoid making the country hopeless adding, "our national efforts must be better coordinated and directed so that the ordinary people of the country can continue to be hopeful about their country and not lose confidence in their leaders and country"

The former president of the Liberia Council of Churches frowned at the unnecessary power play on Capitol Hill which has unnecessarily delayed the people's work including the passage of the national Budget. "If one group of people control all the power in the country, what will the ordinary people benefit from? One political party controlled the government during the last six years. What do we really have to show? he quipped

It is time for the country to STOP Crawling and Rise Up and Walk. All eyes are set on the Supreme Court of Liberia to see whether they are able to take the moral high ground and reset our national politics, adding that ordinary Liberians are gradually losing faith in the system, he concluded.

The New Water in the Desert Assembly weeklong year-end is running from Sunday, December 1 thru Sunday, December 8, imploring "Almighty God to take away Liberia's shame and reproach" as we move to the new year, 2025, he concluded.