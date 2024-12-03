Liberia: Fifteen African-American Researchers and Scholars to Arrive in Liberia

Monrovia — A nation that recognizes and honors its shared history creates a solid foundation for future prosperity and unity. By acknowledging the struggles, triumphs, and contributions of those who came before, we promote a collective identity and sense of purpose that transcends generations.

Liberia, with its rich and unique history as a nation founded by freed African-Americans, stands as a living testament to this ideal. The nation's diverse cultural fabric, woven by both its African-American founders and indigenous African ancestors met here, has shaped Liberia into a beacon of resilience and hope. The upcoming visit of a distinguished delegation of researchers underscores the enduring power of remembering and celebrating our past.

On Wednesday, December 3, 2024, a 15-member team of scholars and filmmakers will arrive in Liberia, continuing the vital work of uncovering and preserving the untold stories of the nation's history. Their arrival marks nearly 200 years since the tragic wreck of the Guerrero, a slave ship bound for Cuba sank off the coast of Florida in 1827.

Under the banner of Driving with a Purpose (DWP), the visiting team will trace the origins of the Guerrero's survivors, engage with their descendants, and collaborate with key Liberian institutions to spark renewed interest in honoring this pivotal chapter of history.

The Guerrero Homeward Bound journey stands as a powerful reminder of the profound historical ties between Liberia and African-American freedmen. Led by Kenneth Stewart, Professor David Kushner of Princeton University, Dr. Artemus W. Gaye, and other notable scholars, the team's mission is to connect with the descendants of survivors of the Guerrero shipwreck, as well as to share their story with the broader Liberian public. The Guerrero was transporting 561 Africans to Cuba when it sunk after being pursued by the British naval ship Nimble. Forty-one people drowned in the wreckage, and the remaining survivors were either rescued by the U.S. Navy or sold into slavery. After years of struggle, the U.S. government finally freed the survivors, and they were resettled in Liberia, primarily in the New Georgia community.

The delegation's visit will take place from December 3 to 15, 2024, and will include a series of important engagements and activities, beginning with a VIP reception at Roberts International Airport. The scholars will meet with government officials, including a potential audience with President Joseph N. Boakai, to discuss the enduring importance of preserving Liberia's historical and cultural identity. Among the visit's highlights are tours of Monrovia, New Georgia, Buchanan, and Edina, as well as a national screening of a documentary about the Guerrero shipwreck. This screening will be followed by a panel discussion on the lasting legacy of slavery and the critical role of freed Africans in shaping Liberia's trajectory.

In addition to exploring the historical sites associated with the Guerrero wreck, the team will film interviews with descendants in communities such as New Georgia and with Fulani to gather first-hand accounts of their historical contributions. The project will also expand to Sierra Leone, where related sites and narratives will be explored.

This initiative underscores the importance of preserving Liberia's historical sites, beginning from Firestone to Farmington and Owensgrove, where key events in the nation's past unfolded. The journey, according to an activity log released by DWP, is not only a tribute to the resilience of those who survived the transatlantic slave trade, but also a call to action for future generations to take ownership of their collective history.

Almost two centuries ago, the Guerrero captured nearly 600 Africans, including from the Trade Town near Edina, Grand Bassa, Liberia, before attempting to transport them to Cuba. In a dramatic twist, the ship was pursued by the British Navy and ultimately sunk off the Florida coast. The survivors were either rescued or sold into slavery, with the U.S. government freeing them and facilitating their eventual resettlement in Liberia in 1830. Today, many Liberians, with surnames such as Lewis, Stewart, Clark, Brown, and Hanson, may be descendants of these survivors.

The journey of this team to Liberia began nearly 22 years ago when DWP members discovered the wreckage of the Guerrero. The team's unwavering commitment to this cause has led to this historic visit, made possible through the work of Dr. Artemus W. Gaye, whose books, A Tossed American Pie: The Controversial Creation of Liberia and Rethinking Nation-Building, brought attention to this critical piece of history. Dr. Gaye's partnership with Professor Malcolm Cory and Professor David Kushner has catalyzed this ambitious project.

Despite the lack of government support during the planning stages, Dr. Gaye's determination remains unshaken. "If we don't tell our own story and memorialize our past, we become a lost people," he said, emphasizing the importance of preserving Liberia's collective history.

The Guerrero Homeward Bound project promises to be a transformative journey, one that not only honors the legacy of the survivors but also empowers present and future generations to understand their role in shaping Liberia's future.