Liberia: Divine Justice? a Remedy to Liberia's Long Road to Justice (Criminal Accountability)?

opinion

For over a decade and a half, discussions on criminal accountability in Liberia, including judicial and non-judicial transitional justice mechanisms outlined in the 2009 Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Report, remain contentious and unresolved. The framing of Liberia's civil war years often oscillates between collective guilt--where all Liberians are seen as both victims and perpetrators--and narratives that position individuals as protectors or villains.

For many Liberians, especially the younger population below 35 years of age, the civil war is a distant memory or entirely unknown. This demographic has grown up amidst stories of economic inequality, lack of essential services, and rampant human rights abuses, with little connection to the conflict's causes or its devastating impact.

Amid this generational shift, many victims remain silenced, and others have moved on, resigned to the belief that the road to justice is unattainable. Yet, the demands for accountability persist, even as key figures like Prince Yormie Johnson, one of the most infamous warlords, evade criminal prosecution due to death.

The Name Prince Yormie Johnson!

The very mention of Prince Yormie Johnson evokes fear and controversy. According to the TRC Report, "killing" represented one-fifth of all violations reported, with Johnson topping the list of the "Most Notorious Perpetrators." While his role and actions remain the subject of debate and defense by his allies, his infamy is undeniable. Johnson's death on November 28, 2024, marked yet another missed opportunity for accountability. His passing adds to a growing list of war-era figures, including Samuel K. Doe, Alhaji G.V. Kromah, and Sheikh Kafumbah Konneh, Momo Jibba, who never faced judicial scrutiny for their actions during Liberia's civil war.

The TRC Report identified systemic human rights abuses, marginalization, and political exclusion as root causes of the conflict. Yet, for persons like Johnson, the war was equally a pursuit of wealth and power. His death underscores a troubling pattern: the absence of judicial reckoning for the architects of Liberia's civil conflict. For many victims, the haunting question remains--when will there be justice?

A History Rewritten in Silence

Liberia's failure to hold war perpetrators accountable extends beyond legal shortcomings. The government has yet to apologize to victims officially, memorialize the estimated 250,000 lives lost, or document the civil war in ways that ensure future generations understand its causes and consequences. Efforts such as renaming Monrovia to Ducor to honor Liberia's Indigenous heritage or creating comprehensive memorials for victims remain unfulfilled.

Instead, a culture of silence and denial persists, leaving the country deeply divided along the lines of victims and perpetrators. This failure to reconcile the past threatens to repeat it, especially for a young population disconnected from the history of the war years. Accountability, therefore, is not just a legal imperative but a vital part of national healing and a safeguard against repeating past mistakes.

Pathways for Justice, National Healing, Reconciliation, and Cohesion

"Justice delayed is justice denied" encapsulates the plight of Liberians who have waited decades for accountability. The death of Prince Yormie Johnson should serve as a reminder of the urgency of addressing Liberia's unresolved grievances. Justice must no longer be deferred, and divine intervention cannot be the sole hope for closure.

To achieve meaningful justice, the national government must adopt a comprehensive and holistic approach to criminal accountability, reconciliation, and cohesion. This approach requires prioritizing transitional justice as an essential pillar of national development, akin to infrastructural progress. Here are three critical judicial recommendations to support this vision:

Establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court

Liberia must move decisively to establish a specialized court to address war crimes and economic crimes committed during the civil conflict. This court should operate independently to ensure impartiality and adherence to the highest judicial standards. Such a tribunal would serve as a powerful deterrent against future abuses and a beacon of hope for victims seeking redress.

Institutional Reforms to Strengthen Rule of Law

Strengthening the judiciary to ensure it is independent, transparent, and accessible is crucial. Specialized training for judges, prosecutors, and investigators on handling war crimes cases is needed. Additionally, ensuring that victims and witnesses are protected throughout the judicial process would encourage participation and safeguard their rights.

National Apology and Reparations Program

The national government should issue a formal apology acknowledging the suffering of victims and commit to a reparations program. This could include financial compensation, psychosocial support, and community development projects in areas hardest hit by the war. Symbolic measures, like establishing museums or monuments, would also help memorialize the past and foster national healing.

The Road Ahead

Liberia's journey toward justice and reconciliation is long and fraught with challenges but not insurmountable. By addressing the failures of the past with decisive action, the nation can build a future rooted in accountability, healing, and unity. Let Prince Yormie Johnson's death be a call to action--a reminder that justice must not wait for the next tragedy to unfold. The time for accountability is now, not for divine intervention to remedy Liberia's grievances but for its people and leaders to take charge of their destiny.