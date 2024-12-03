Nigeria: Enyimba Coach Talks Bragging Rights As They Host Rangers

3 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

Coach Olanrewaju reiterated that Enyimba's game against Rangers is very important, given the rivalry between the two clubs

Enyimba Internation FC's Technical Adviser, Coach Yemi Olarenwaju, says the club is poised to pick up three points against their Oriental neighbours, Rangers International of Enugu, on Tuesday.

Enyimba host Rangers International FC in the rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 15 encounter at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba. The teams are separated by three points, with Enyimba having two games in hand.

Addressing reporters in Aba on Monday, Olarenwaju said Enyimba considered the match important, hence they will go out for the three points.

He said, "The game against Rangers is an important one, given the rivalry between the two clubs."

Last 5 matches

09/06/24 NPF Enugu Rangers 3 - 0 Enyimba

20/12/23 NPF Enyimba 1 - 1 Enugu Rangers

10/04/22 NPF Enyimba 2 - 1 Enugu Rangers

26/12/21 NPF Enugu Rangers 0 - 1 Enyimba

17/06/21 NPF Enyimba 2 - 1 Enugu Rangers

"This is not a game we would look down on, and, as a coach, we have to emphasise to the players what is at stake and what the game means for the club.

"It is unfortunate that we did not get the desired result on the continent, so we have to focus on the league before our next game on the continent.

"We have one or two injury worries from important players, but we have to overcome the injury and carry on from there."

Last season's encounter in Enugu was a highly fractious affair, with Enyimba abandoning the game after Rangers were awarded a controversial penalty at the death. In the aftermath, the NPFL awarded Rangers three points and three goals.

Enyimba FC is eighth on the NPFL table with 20 points after 12 matches, while Rangers occupy fourth place with 23 points after 14 matches.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.