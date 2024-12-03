Liberia: Archbishop Gabriel Jubwe Calls for Hope and Unity in Advent Pastoral Letter

Monrovia — As Christians worldwide mark the beginning of Advent, the Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Blamo Jubwe, Metropolitan Archbishop of Monrovia, has issued a pastoral letter titled "Jubilee Year: A Journey of Hope", urging Liberians to embrace hope, reconciliation, and faith amidst the nation's challenges.

The letter, delivered on the First Sunday of Advent 2024, reflects on the essence of the season and the forthcoming Jubilee Year in 2025, declared by Pope Francis as a time for grace, forgiveness, and renewal under the theme "Pilgrims of Hope."

Hope Amidst Challenges

Acknowledging the myriad challenges facing Liberia, Archbishop Jubwe noted the pervasive social, economic, and spiritual struggles afflicting the nation. He emphasized that hope remains a vital anchor during such difficult times, encouraging believers to trust in God's promises for restoration and peace.

"All is not well," he said. "In such depressive circumstances, hope becomes a 'sure and steadfast anchor of the soul' (Hebrews 6:19). It protects the mind from discouragement and despair."

Preparing for the Jubilee Year

The Archbishop explained the significance of the Jubilee Year, which will officially begin on Christmas Eve 2024 with the opening of the Holy Door by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. Traditionally observed every 25 years, the Jubilee celebrates God's mercy, calling for forgiveness, reconciliation, and renewal.

Pope Francis has declared 2024 as a "Year of Prayer" to spiritually prepare for the Jubilee. The Archbishop urged Catholics and people of goodwill to embrace prayer and reflect on the Lord's Prayer, inspired by the booklet "Teach Us to Pray" provided by the Vatican.

"This Jubilee is an invitation to renew our common bonds as brothers and sisters and to seek reconciliation with God and each other," Archbishop Jubwe said.

Governance and Democratic Gains

Reflecting on Liberia's democratic achievements, Archbishop Jubwe expressed gratitude for the peaceful conduct of national elections but underscored the need to consolidate these gains. He called for respect for the rule of law, tolerance, and unity among all Liberians, regardless of status or position.

"There is still a need to nurture and consolidate our democracy. Everyone must work together with respect and forbearance for the common good," he stated.

Addressing Social Inequities

The Archbishop also highlighted the widening gap between the rich and poor, urging society to address systemic inequalities. He likened Liberia's current struggles to the biblical story of Lazarus and the rich man, warning against arrogance and indifference to the plight of the less fortunate.

"Our beloved nation is deeply divided--so much anger, jealousy, hate, and bitterness. We stand in need of healing, reconciliation, forgiveness, hope, and peace," he lamented.

Advent as a Time of Renewal

Calling Advent a season of preparation and hope, Archbishop Jubwe reminded Christians that Christ's presence is a source of peace and encouragement. He urged prayer for the vulnerable, peacemakers, and leaders, emphasizing the importance of embodying love, hope, and joy through acts of kindness.

As Liberia embarks on its journey toward the Jubilee Year, Archbishop Jubwe appealed for unity and trust in God to overcome the nation's challenges. Invoking the prayers of the Virgin Mary, he concluded with a message of hope:

"May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit" (Romans 15:13).

The pastoral letter serves as a call to action for individuals and communities to rekindle faith and work towards a brighter future, inspired by the Advent season's promise of Christ's coming.