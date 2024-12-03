Liberia Conducts First National Tvet Job Fair in Monrovia

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, with support from the European Union, Sweden, and partners, as part of an effort to create a pathway to empower several young Liberians, has concluded Liberia's first-ever National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Job Fair on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, in Monrovia.

The one-day event, held on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at the Invincible Sports Park in Sinkor with the theme: "Opening Pathways to Employment and Skills Development," was organized under the framework of the Youth Rising Project, spearheaded by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and funded by the European Union and Sweden, the fair offered activities ranging from CV writing and job readiness guidance to innovation showcases and entrepreneurship exhibitions.

The program, being considered as Liberia's first-ever National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Job Fair, brought together several job seekers and employers, government officials, development partners, private sector representatives, and students eager to engage with potential employers and showcase locally made products.

The Chief Technical Advisor and Project Manager for the Youth Rising Project, Rogers Ndege, underlined the fair's pivotal role in reducing the gap between vocational graduates and the private sector for a stronger professional and business collaboration geared towards empowerment and employment opportunities.

"The intention of this job fair is to bring businesses, the private sector, and job seekers together," Ndege said. "It's an avenue to grow partnerships, ensuring private sector involvement moves from mere engagement to effective contributions in skills development."

Ndege also noted efforts to track participants' outcomes and explore international opportunities for students. "We hope mechanisms are in place to identify those who secure employment and to connect institutions from across Liberia with private sector players."

UN Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni highlighted the transformative potential of TVET in economic development and empowerment.

"TVET is the backbone of job creation, innovation, and entrepreneurship," Umutoni stated. "It equips young people with practical skills critical for industries like agriculture, ICT, and manufacturing. This fair showcases the impact of such initiatives, and we hope for more events like this in the future."

She also drew attention to the importance of empowering women in TVET. "When women are employed and empowered, it not only boosts industries but also combats societal issues like gender-based violence," she added.

European Union Head of Delegation, Ms. Nona Deprez, lauded the fair as a crucial step in Liberia's development.

"This event ensures youth are equipped with skills that match industry needs," Deprez said.

"We are proud to have contributed to this initiative and hope it becomes an annual event to connect skilled youth with meaningful opportunities."

Swedish Ambassador Karl Backéus echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the private sector's critical role in driving economic growth.

"Liberia's vibrant private sector needs skilled workers," Backéus remarked. "Events like this ensure training aligns with industry demands, paving the way for sustainable economic development."

Representing the Government of Liberia, Assistant Minister for TVET CollinsTamba highlighted the administration's dedication to empowering young people through skills training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is a historic moment--Liberia's first TVET Job Fair," Tamba said. "Our economy thrives on a prepared workforce, and with over 75% of our population being youth, empowering them is essential for national growth."

Daiamond Kamu, representing the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the significance of public-private partnerships in addressing workforce development.

"This fair is not just about employment--it's about empowerment," Kamu said. "By equipping individuals with skills and opportunities, we're building brighter futures for them and our communities."

Also speaking, Stephen Porfor, representing SMT-Liberia, a premium distributor of heavy-duty car equipment in Liberia, lauded the organizing partners for such a great occasion to showcase their impact on TVET in Liberia in the area of capacity-building and employment.